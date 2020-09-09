NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: The second oil price discounting wave
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 SEP 2020   10:46AM

Don't look now but it appears that it's not just COVID-19 seeing a second wave. Saudi Arabia is also taking a second bite on oil price discounting.

Bloomberg reports that, Saudi Arabia's state producer, Saudi Aramco, has cut its key Arab Light grade of crude pricing by a "larger-than-expected amount for shipments to Asia, its main market. It also lowered pricing for U.S. buyers".

The first wave of discounting happened in early April after the OPEC+ talks collapsed due to Russia's dissent, prompting Saudi Arabia to unilaterally announce an increase in production and at the same time, offered discounts to its oil customers.

The eventual agreement by OPEC+ at the 10th (Extraordinary) OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 12 April 2020 to adjust downwards overall crude oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day - equivalent to 10% of global supply -- along with, according to OPEC, a "conformity level of 95% in June 2020, the highest since the inception of the DoC (Declaration of Compliance) in January 2017, tilted crude oil's supply/demand equation in favour of higher prices (at best) or stable prices at current prices (at worst).

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

But this failed to stop US oil futures contracts expiring on April 21 for May delivery sinking to minus US$36.98 a barrel as oil storages filled up and therefore, nowhere to stock the oil to be delivered in May.

With planes, trains and automobiles all at a virtual standstill and factories in lockdown at the time, the planet is drowning in oil.

The many of restrictions in many economies around the world, especially in China, in the second quarter of this year, and the OPEC+ cuts in production, sent oil prices higher. WTI oil prices soared to US$42.96 per barrel in August from the record low negative US$36.98 in April. Brent oil rocketed to US$46.01 from April's US$9.12 a barrel.

Good as they may be, crude oil prices remain down this year to date - WTI oil by 35.1% and Brent by 38.0%.

This is because as Keisuke Sadamori, International Energy Agency (IEA) director for energy markets and security, puts it, the oil market outlook remains in the middle of either a second wave or steady first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reimposition of restrictions would further curtail demand for oil, and by extension, oil prices.

Weak global oil demand and price discounting from the world's key oil producer, Saudi Arabia, suggest continued low oil prices.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: COVID-19 cycle
Chief economist update: Worse news is better news
Chief economist update: Australia on top despite recession
Chief economist update: COVID-19 cuts capex
Chief economist update: V in US recovery at risk
Chief economist update: AUD on the up and up
Chief economist update: Comeback COVID
Chief economist update: Second wave threatens an oil spill
Chief economist update: Fed heads for the mountain
ESG crisis returns overcooked: Research
Editor's Choice
WAM wins Blue Sky bid, appoints directors
ALLY SELBY
Shareholders of embattled alternatives investments company Blue Sky have voted in favour of joining the Wilson Asset Management stable at an extraordinary general meeting held yesterday afternoon.
Super funds to face parliamentary grilling
ELIZA BAVIN
Some of the country's biggest super funds are set to face parliamentary scrutiny tomorrow as part of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics ongoing review.
ASIC can use RC evidence in RI Advice case
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
RI Advice, an IOOF subsidiary, has failed in its attempt to stop ASIC using Royal Commission evidence in its ongoing case against the dealer group.
Mainstream expands private equity offering
ELIZA BAVIN
Mainstream Fund Services has expanded its private equity services in the Asia-Pacific region.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Y7yAGxsW