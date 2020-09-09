Chief economist update: The second oil price discounting wave

Don't look now but it appears that it's not just COVID-19 seeing a second wave. Saudi Arabia is also taking a second bite on oil price discounting.

Bloomberg reports that, Saudi Arabia's state producer, Saudi Aramco, has cut its key Arab Light grade of crude pricing by a "larger-than-expected amount for shipments to Asia, its main market. It also lowered pricing for U.S. buyers".

The first wave of discounting happened in early April after the OPEC+ talks collapsed due to Russia's dissent, prompting Saudi Arabia to unilaterally announce an increase in production and at the same time, offered discounts to its oil customers.

The eventual agreement by OPEC+ at the 10th (Extraordinary) OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 12 April 2020 to adjust downwards overall crude oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day - equivalent to 10% of global supply -- along with, according to OPEC, a "conformity level of 95% in June 2020, the highest since the inception of the DoC (Declaration of Compliance) in January 2017, tilted crude oil's supply/demand equation in favour of higher prices (at best) or stable prices at current prices (at worst).

But this failed to stop US oil futures contracts expiring on April 21 for May delivery sinking to minus US$36.98 a barrel as oil storages filled up and therefore, nowhere to stock the oil to be delivered in May.

With planes, trains and automobiles all at a virtual standstill and factories in lockdown at the time, the planet is drowning in oil.

The many of restrictions in many economies around the world, especially in China, in the second quarter of this year, and the OPEC+ cuts in production, sent oil prices higher. WTI oil prices soared to US$42.96 per barrel in August from the record low negative US$36.98 in April. Brent oil rocketed to US$46.01 from April's US$9.12 a barrel.

Good as they may be, crude oil prices remain down this year to date - WTI oil by 35.1% and Brent by 38.0%.

This is because as Keisuke Sadamori, International Energy Agency (IEA) director for energy markets and security, puts it, the oil market outlook remains in the middle of either a second wave or steady first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reimposition of restrictions would further curtail demand for oil, and by extension, oil prices.

Weak global oil demand and price discounting from the world's key oil producer, Saudi Arabia, suggest continued low oil prices.

