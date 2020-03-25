NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: The cheaper alternative
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 MAR 2020   11:41AM

"Australia is following in the COVID-19 footsteps of the UK and experts are warning the floodgates are likely to open soon."

This statement -- printed by the Australian Financial Review - talked about the rising number of infections in the UK and how "Australia will also suffer as many severe cases and deaths as the UK".

As at March 24, the UK has 8077 cases of infection from the coronavirus, 422 deaths and 135 recoveries, according to worldometer.com.

According to the same website, Australia has 2144 cases, eight deaths and 118 recoveries.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Just like the UK, fiscal and monetary authorities here (and elsewhere) are trying to mitigate the fallout on the functioning of the general economic activity.

Just like the UK, Australian economic activity will slow as shown by the latest UK Markit/CIPS figures - composite PMI down to a reading of 37.1 in March from 53.0 in February; manufacturing down to 48.0 from 51.7; services down to 35.7 from 53.2.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

But unlike the UK, the Australian government is heading into an utter lockdown earlier than the Motherland.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced "draconian" social isolation measures only yesterday (March 24) at the same time that ScoMo's implementing ever more stringent lockdowns on Australian society.

If, indeed, Australia is following in the UK's footsteps, that's well and good - even better because Australia isn't waiting until the number of infections gets out of control, when frontline responders are themselves infected and medical supplies (like ventilators) become scarce.

The Bank of England has cut interest rates by a total of 65 bps in March - 50bps on March 11 and 15 bps on the 19th and increased its bond purchases by £200 billion to £645 billion - while the UK Treasury reportedly plans to spend as much as 15% worth of the UK's national output.

To limited avail.

But Johnson's draconian - by western standards - shutdown regulations gave Britons hope. So much so that, according to the latest YouGov poll, Boris' net approval rating jumped to +20 in March from -7 in the previous month.

Fiscal and monetary authorities can only do so much to limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The clue is in tackling the root of the problem - the continued spread of infections that's scaring the beejesus out of consumers and businesses from spending. We'll all be hesitant to spend and invest no matter how much money is thrown at us. With many shops and businesses shuttered, there'll be little to spend money on anyway.

Boris is showing Australia the way.

Three weeks of pain and isolation - which could probably be extended - may be a tall ask but it's a small sacrifice for us citizens of planet earth in exchange for a healthier and wealthier tomorrow.

Read more: Australian Financial ReviewBank of EnglandYouGov
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Government ignored ASIC over LIC carve-out
Chief economist update: Stock rally heralds 2020 cheer
Remediation bill tops $10b: ASIC
Chief economist update: RBA cuts official cash rate to 0.75%
Former Wallaby joins Invast Global
Chief economist update: What price Australian budget surplus?
Government should intervene in BOLR changes: Opposition
Chief economist update: Global easing
Chief economist update: The UK is not OK
Chief economist update: BOE flips tightening bias to easing
Editor's Choice
TAL reviews life distribution team
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
The major life insurer has confirmed several roles within its life insurance distribution team have been made redundant as a result of a restructure.
Avoid listed wealth giants: UBS
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:28PM
UBS has listed which stocks to jump on and which to avoid in the event COVID-19 pushes Australia deep into a recession, with two listed wealth giants in its negative column.
IMAP not anticipating regulatory overhaul
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:03PM
The chair of IMAP does not expect a major overhaul of the managed accounts space when ASIC's focus returns to the MDA review.
The impact of COVID-19 on emerging markets
ALLY SELBY
Emerging markets, which in recent times had made somewhat of a comeback, are now cowering in the shadow of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
APR
2
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2020 
MAY
6
Best Practice Forum: Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
8
UNIT PRICING OPERATIONAL RISK & CHALLENGES 2020 FORUM 
MAY
21
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How has COVID-19 impacted your workplace headcount so far?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 2CchRzRn