Economics

Chief economist update: Thank you, my frenemy

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUN 2021   11:36AM

China's still not taking calls from Canberra and has severed diplomatic contact under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue and the rhetoric, threats and/or measures limiting/banning imports of Australian products into its shores remain in place.

But looking at Australia's trade stats, one would be forgiven for believing that Beijing and Canberra have kissed and made up and let bygones be bygones.

Preliminary estimates by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) show that the country's merchandise goods trade surplus expanded to a record $13.3 billion in May from $9.7 billion in the previous month.

This was driven by a 1% increase in imports that was outpaced by an 11% surged in exports over the month led by a $2.3 billion (16%) jump in shipments to China in May - dwarfing the increase in exports to Hong Kong ($622 million) and Singapore ($133 million) combined. Exports to Japan declined in May by 4% and 11%, respectively.

China may have put limits on sundry Australian products, but it still can't live without our biggest export.

According to the ABS: "The increase in metalliferous ores to China [up 20% in May from April] was once again driven by iron ore, up $2,087m (20%) to $12,666m. This is the third consecutive record export month for both iron ore and subsequently metalliferous ores."

No prizes for guessing but Australia's having it both ways. China's - by far its biggest buyer (accounting for 43% of total exports) - increased demand for iron ore and the soaring price of Australia's biggest commodity export - continue to underpin the Lucky Country's economy.

Iron ore broke above the all-time high of US$191.70 a tonne recorded more than 10 years ago (February 2011) on the 6th of May this year and is currently fetching 213.45/tonne.

This represents a 30.2% increase from end-2020's closing price of US$163.93/tonne and a whopping 172.5% rally from the pandemic low of US$78.33/tonne plumbed on the 3 February 2020.

Certainly, China's steel production has slowed in recent months - it has slowed from an annual rate of 13.4% in April to 6.6% in May -- but this is a "base effect" function as China normalises from the distortion caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The overall trend remains on the up and up.

The China Iron and Steel Association reports that crude steel production in the January - May 2021 period had risen by 13.9% compared to the same five-month period in 2020.

Iron ore prices will remain elevated for as long as China continue to urbanise and grow which, ironically, supports the Australian economy which it wants to punish.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS

