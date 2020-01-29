Chief economist update: Steady as it was, steady it will be

It could have been because it happened at the same time that the coronavirus was making the headlines, or because financial markets widely expected it, or a bit of both, but the European Central Bank's (ECB) first Governing Council meeting for 2020 - Madam Christine Lagarde's second meeting as ECB president - provided little excitement.

It's steady as it was...

The ECB kept monetary policy unchanged.

"The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively." - and "will continue to make net purchases under its asset purchase programme (APP) at a monthly pace of €20 billion," the ECB said.

...and steady it will be for the rest of 2020.

"The Governing Council expects them to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates," it added.

"A cross-check of the outcome of the economic analysis with the signals coming from the monetary analysis confirmed that an ample degree of monetary accommodation is still necessary."

If I didn't know any better, I would infer that Madam Lagarde was channelling her previous role as head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and that the institution's missive "Tentative Stabilization, Sluggish Recovery?" contained in its January 2020 'World Economic Outlook" was all about the Eurozone.

"Growth in the euro area is projected to pick up from 1.2 percent in 2019 to 1.3 percent in 2020 (a downward revision of 0.1 percentage point) and 1.4 percent in 2021. Projected improvements in external demand support the anticipated firming of growth," according to the IMF.

This is not so different from Lagarde's statement: "Looking ahead, the euro area expansion will continue to be supported by favourable financing conditions, further employment gains in conjunction with rising wages, the mildly expansionary euro area fiscal stance and the ongoing - albeit somewhat slower - growth in global activity."

There weren't any mention of the euro exchange rate though - she was astute enough not to as it might give Trump extra ammunition on renewed trade war offensive toward the Eurozone.

The fact remains that the euro's depreciation versus the US dollar is giving the single currency region a leg up. The euro has weakened by 0.5% this year to date and by 4.7% from a year earlier - supporting both growth and inflation.

The ECB's announced the launch of a strategic review of its monetary policy strategy at its January meeting that is expected to be concluded by end-2020 and so wouldn't have a bearing on this year's policy decisions.