Chief economist update: Powell said, Yellen said

The monetary and fiscal masters of the US of A fronted the Senate Banking Committee - as required under the March 2020 COVID-19 relief law - singing a rendition of Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World.

In his testimony, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell declared that: "Today the situation is much improved. While the economic fallout has been real and widespread, the worst was avoided by swift and vigorous action—from Congress and the Federal Reserve, from across government and cities and towns, and from individuals, communities, and the private sector. More people held on to their jobs, more businesses kept their doors open, and more incomes were saved."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's testimony was equally optimistic: "We are meeting at a hopeful moment for the economy"; "we're seeing signs of recovery".

The reason he and she are seeing "trees of green, red roses too" is perhaps because they both consider the US economy not out of the woods yet.

Powell warns that "the recovery is far from complete", pledging that the Fed "will continue to provide the economy the support that it needs for as long as it takes".

For her part, Yellen cautions that "The country is still down nearly 10 million jobs from its pre-pandemic peak" while at the same time underscoring the Treasury's rescue packages and its actions towards "expediting relief to the areas of greatest need".

There's really nothing earth-shattering about their testimonies - we've heard them all before - but it's one of the rare moments the Fed and the Treasury sang from the same song sheet especially compared with their interaction in the (I dare not say his name again) administration just replaced. Here's the Washington Post's headline on 20 November 2020, "Treasury Secretary Mnuchin cuts off several Federal Reserve emergency aid programs, sparking unusual rebuke from Fed".

But I digress. With Powell and Yellen's (and Biden) flooding America's economic and financial system with liquidity, there is no doubt that the tide of economic growth would continue to rise.

This is underscored by the Fed's upgrade to its 2021 GDP growth projection to 6.5% (from 4.2% forecast in December 2020) and an unemployment rate of 4.5% (from 5.0% predicted three months before).

The Fed predicts a temporary acceleration in inflation (the PCE price index) to 2.4% this year, before easing to 2.0% in 2022 and 2.1% in 2023.

However, this runs counter to sharply rising inflation expectations which are currently at their highest levels since 2013, sending US bond yields higher.

Then again, the Fed was able to contain the taper tantrum of 2013 by keeping to its promise to keep interest rates low - it kept the fed funds rate unchanged at 0.25% for another two years (until December 2015).

