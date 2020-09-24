NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: October rate cut?
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 24 SEP 2020   11:29AM

Will they? Won't they?

According to Bill, the RBA will. That's Westpac chief economist Bill Evans for you.

Bill released a note a day after RBA deputy governor Guy Debelle addressed the Australian Industry Group's (AiG) September 22 virtual conference, predicting that the Australian central bank will cut interest rates when the board next meet on October 6.

According to Bill: "In a speech yesterday the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank gave a fairly clear hint that the board is set to cut the cash rate and other key policy rates at its October board meeting..."

"The theme is likely to be, as we saw in March, a Team Australia moment where the Reserve Bank is directly supporting a bold Federal Budget..."

"The prospect of the RBA "sitting back" to assess the Budget, which has been seen as the "norm" in previous years is not appropriate for these unique times."

Bill moved the markets. The Australian dollar dropped from US$0.7171 to US$0.7115 and continued to fall to as low as US$0.7060 in overnight trade. The bank bill swap rate dropped to a record low of 0.08%, the three-year Australian bill rate fell to 0.19%, and the 10-year Australia-US yield differential narrowed to 13 basis points compared with the 28 basis points on September 1.

Last but certainly not least, the S&P/ASX 200 index rallied by 2.4% to its highest level since July 21.

These are totally rationale reactions to the prospect for cheaper cost of credit. For as the Australian Financial Review (AFR) puts it: "the market was pricing in the possibility that the Reserve Bank will lower the overnight cash rate and the three-year bond target to below 0.25 per cent, as well as cut the rate paid to banks that keep money on deposit with the central bank to below 0.1 per cent ... Mr Evans also forecast the Reserve Bank would lower the 0.25 per cent rate on its Term Funding Facility".

All good but the question remains, will the RBA cut interest rates next week as Bill led financial markets to believe?

The RBA may decide to wait until it has fully assessed the likely impact of the Federal Budget - to be revealed on October 6 (the same day as its board meeting) - on the economy.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is expected to announce a growth boosting budget that includes bringing forward income tax cuts, new infrastructure and energy infrastructure spending, business incentives including a wage incentive scheme to encourage hiring.

As Debelle acknowledged in his recent address, while "monetary policy actions are also having a material influence", "fiscal policy is having the largest impact in shaping the outcomes in the economy".

The falling number of cases in Victoria and the opening of border restrictions among some states suggest that Australia is past its worst and therefore, the RBA doesn't need to rush into action or spend ammunition than is necessary.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: RBABill EvansJosh FrydenbergGuy DebelleWestpac
