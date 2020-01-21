Chief economist update: More from Morrison

"Getting small businesses back on their feet is critical. We want to ensure the right support is in place for small businesses as they get past the initial recovery phase of this unprecedented bushfire crisis..."

These were Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's words when he opened the government's wallet wider and announced a number of measures to help the recovery of small businesses devastated by the recent bushfire.

News.com. au reports: "Loans of up to $500,000 will be offered for business that have [sic] suffered significant asset loss or significant loss of revenue."

"The loan would be for up to 10 years and used for the purposes of restoring or replacing damaged assets and for working capital.

"The loans will be available with a repayment holiday of up to two years, with no interest accruing during this period. The subsequent interest rate would be set at 50 per cent of the 10-year Commonwealth government bond rate — currently around 0.6 per cent," it reads.

The piece continues: "Building on the disaster recovery grants put in place by state governments, the federal government will also provide top-up grants to eligible small businesses and non-profit organisations."

"This program is uncapped and means that businesses and organisations that have sustained damage as result of the fires can access up to $50,000 in tax-free, grant funding."

This is on top of the A$2 billion the Prime Minister announced earlier this month for the establishment of the National Bushfire Recovery Agency, making good on his promise that: "If further funds are required, further funds will be provided."

Like every other person on planet Earth, Mr. Morrison is severely affected by the devastation wrought by the bushfires and is now employing all means in his power to provide relief and recovery to all those affected.

It's a pity that this has been tainted by his Hawaiian escapade. The Morrison government's new-found generosity, notwithstanding the hit to the Budget, are now looked at with cynicism - that of winning the next election.

Morrison didn't stitch it in time to save nine. No forethought, just the myopic view of getting that surplus and bragging about it in the hope of winning the next elections.

The Fifth Estate wrote back in November 2019, the "return to surplus" is partly due to reduced spending by the government ... on agencies monitoring the environmental disasters.

To wit: "The federal government also came under fire for cutting funding to disaster response agencies. This has not been confirmed by examining the Commonwealth budget papers, but while looking for it, The Fifth Estate did note that the 2019-2020 budget reduced funding to National Parks, the Bureau of Meteorology and the Climate Change Authority."

Morrison's cash splash, and more, if required, would go a long way towards the recovery from the bushfire, even extending through Australia's general economy.

But it's too late for the people, animals, properties, etc. that perished from the fires. Too late for you too Scott, you've already been burnt.