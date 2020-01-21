NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: More from Morrison
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 21 JAN 2020   1:03PM

"Getting small businesses back on their feet is critical. We want to ensure the right support is in place for small businesses as they get past the initial recovery phase of this unprecedented bushfire crisis..."

These were Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's words when he opened the government's wallet wider and announced a number of measures to help the recovery of small businesses devastated by the recent bushfire.

News.com. au reports: "Loans of up to $500,000 will be offered for business that have [sic] suffered significant asset loss or significant loss of revenue."

"The loan would be for up to 10 years and used for the purposes of restoring or replacing damaged assets and for working capital.

"The loans will be available with a repayment holiday of up to two years, with no interest accruing during this period. The subsequent interest rate would be set at 50 per cent of the 10-year Commonwealth government bond rate — currently around 0.6 per cent," it reads.

The piece continues: "Building on the disaster recovery grants put in place by state governments, the federal government will also provide top-up grants to eligible small businesses and non-profit organisations."

"This program is uncapped and means that businesses and organisations that have sustained damage as result of the fires can access up to $50,000 in tax-free, grant funding."

This is on top of the A$2 billion the Prime Minister announced earlier this month for the establishment of the National Bushfire Recovery Agency, making good on his promise that: "If further funds are required, further funds will be provided."

Like every other person on planet Earth, Mr. Morrison is severely affected by the devastation wrought by the bushfires and is now employing all means in his power to provide relief and recovery to all those affected.

It's a pity that this has been tainted by his Hawaiian escapade. The Morrison government's new-found generosity, notwithstanding the hit to the Budget, are now looked at with cynicism - that of winning the next election.

Morrison didn't stitch it in time to save nine. No forethought, just the myopic view of getting that surplus and bragging about it in the hope of winning the next elections.

The Fifth Estate wrote back in November 2019, the "return to surplus" is partly due to reduced spending by the government ... on agencies monitoring the environmental disasters.

To wit: "The federal government also came under fire for cutting funding to disaster response agencies. This has not been confirmed by examining the Commonwealth budget papers, but while looking for it, The Fifth Estate did note that the 2019-2020 budget reduced funding to National Parks, the Bureau of Meteorology and the Climate Change Authority."

Morrison's cash splash, and more, if required, would go a long way towards the recovery from the bushfire, even extending through Australia's general economy.

But it's too late for the people, animals, properties, etc. that perished from the fires. Too late for you too Scott, you've already been burnt.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Happy New Year rat
Chief economist update: Aussie Black Friday spend will end Saturday
Chief economist update: Moving target
Chief economist update: Australia burns
Chief economist update: Brexit - the news that was
Chief economist update: Fundamentally overvalued
Chief economist update: Phase one deal signed, sealed and delivered
Chief economist update: Bushfires singe growth, surplus predictions
Chief economist update: A busy 2020 for Abe, BOJ
Chief economist update: The rise and fall of oil
Editor's Choice
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:09PM
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:25PM
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Job boom expected in 2020
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Close to a third of wealth management organisations are looking to boost staff numbers this year, with sales roles expected to be most in demand.
Spaceship goes on executive hiring spree
HARRISON WORLEY
Spaceship has boosted its executive team through the appointment of three executives, including a former leader of Macquarie and Bennelong Asset Management.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jMPBlgiM