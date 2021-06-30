Chief economist update: Local and foreign love affair with Australian property

The Foreign Investment Review Board's (FIRB) 2019-20 annual report shows that just like Australians, foreigners are also in love with our local property market.

The FIRB approved a total of 7496 applications for the purchase of commercial and residential properties in 2019-20 - down 6.3% from the previous fiscal year - undoubtedly impacted by the closure of Australia's international borders.

This led to a corresponding 36.3% drop in the value of total foreign investment in Australian commercial and residential properties in 2019-20. Still, the total $55.9 billion spent on buying up Australian real estate adds to the flood of money that's sending property prices sky high.

The US led foreign property buyers with A$13.1 billion worth, accounting for 23.4% of total investment in Australia's commercial and residential properties, followed by Singapore's A$9.5 billion (17.1%) and mainland China's A$7.1 billion (12.7%).

However, as a percentage of total foreign investments into Australia - that includes agriculture, finance & insurance, manufacturing, electricity & gas, mineral exploration & development, real estate and services - China has allocated more into the purchase of property, 55.8% of its total direct investment. This is more than double America's allocation of 26.6% of total over the 2019-20 financial year.

The FIRB annual report shows that while the value of foreign purchases of commercial property dropped by 46.8% in 2019-20 from the previous financial year, the value of residential real estate buying increased by 15.4% over the same period.

Commercial property purchased by foreign nationals declined both in number - 440 approvals - and value - A$38.8 billion - compared with the 487 approvals worth A$73.0 billion in 2018-19.

New South Wales received the bulk of foreign inflows into commercial property (11.1%) followed by Victoria (3.98%) and Queensland (2.9%).

The FIRB approved a total of 7056 residential property applications in 2019-20 - 6.3% less compared with the previous financial year - but the total amount has increased by A$2.3 billion to A$17.1 billion.

Victoria received the lion's share of foreign residential property purchases (43%) followed by New South Wales and Queensland with 19% each.

The FIRB breaks down investments in residential property into "established residential dwellings" and "for development".

The board approved a total of 1101 applications for purchase of established residential dwellings in 2019-20 (down from 1,312 in 2018-19) worth A$4.5 billion in 2019 (up from A$1.7 billion).

In 2019-20, the FIRB approved 5660 applications for residential property development - 6.8% lower compared with the previous financial year's tally of 6072 - amounting to A$12.1 billion from A$12.9 billion in 2018-19.

The FIRB's approvals of residential property new development is part of its policy to encourage investment in the sector aimed at increasing the supply of new houses and thus, relieve escalating house prices.

But demand for residential property continues to grow faster, underpinned by the faster than expected economic recovery that's underscored by the improvement in the domestic labour market and the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) continued accommodative monetary policy.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.