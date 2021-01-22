NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Jobs, jobs, jobs
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 22 JAN 2021   10:44AM

Australians all let us rejoice! Less than a week before the country celebrates its day, the National Statistician released its latest survey of the domestic labour market ... and it was good.

"In joyful strains then let us sing, Advance Australia Fair."

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) reported that 50,000 workers found employment in December - in line with market expectations.

Though the monthly addition in jobs has slowed from 180,000 in October and 90,000 in November, it remains a great feat when placed in the context of the resurgence in domestic and overseas COVID-19 infections over the month and the Morrison government's scaling back of its JobKeeper subsidy payments three months earlier.

The latest employment number has reduced the total jobs lost this year from more than 922,000 to a little less than 64,000 - a 93% improvement.

Further, the annual rate of decline in total employment has eased to 0.5% in December from 0.6% in the previous month and the peak 5.7% year-on-year rate of contraction in jobs recorded in May 2020.

Even better, the latest stats revealed strong gains in both full-time and part-time employment in December. Full-time employment increased by 35,700 workers while part-time hires grew by 14,300.

Even better is the decline in the unemployment rate to 6.6% in December from 6.8% in the previous - and this comes despite the 0.1 point increase in the participation rate to 66.2% - indicating jobseekers' confidence over their job prospects.

This compares with the 8.0% unemployment rate the RBA forecast for end-year 2020 and lower than the Treasury's already lowered Mid-Year Economic and Financial Outlook (MYEFO) prediction for the jobless rate to "peak at 7.5% in the March quarter 2021".

These wonderful set of numbers could start a virtuous cycle in the domestic economy whereby rising employment boosts consumer optimism, stimulating spending, lifting company sales and profits, encouraging business spending in plant and machinery and staff and stimulating more hiring.

Australia's successful containment of the COVID-19 outbreak, less impulsive policy-making in the White House, and the wealth effect brought about by the rebound in the property and stock markets should provide additional growth impetus for the Australian economy.

This, in turn, could also limit the amount and duration of government support measures, limiting the strain on the government budget and the national debt.

You can't please everyone. The Australian Financial Review prints that UBS chief economist George Tharenou believes the stronger than expected economy has raised the risk that the RBA will not announce the extension of its quantitative easing measures.

This could particularly be the case if the rise in activity is accompanied by a sharp decline in unemployment.

"Risk"? Isn't organic growth much better than gasping on life support?

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

