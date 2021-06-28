NEWS
Economics

Chief economist update: Japan still waiting for the sun to rise

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 28 JUN 2021   11:00AM

The upward revision to Japan's March quarter GDP growth - to an annualised rate of 3.9% (from the preliminary estimate of 5.1%) - provides cold comfort to an economy that remains stuck in a rut and continues to reel from the coronavirus pandemic.

The quasi-emergency status declared on Tokyo and six other prefectures hasn't fully run its course (it's scheduled to be lifted on July 11) and yet, Yasutoshi Nishimura - Japan's economic revitalisation minister and head of the government's coronavirus response - hinted at declaring another state of emergency.

"If necessary, we should not hesitate to declare a state of emergency and should be flexible about declaring it for areas that are currently placed under the quasi-emergency stage," he said.

This would put further downward pressure on Japan's economic growth and inflation that are still wobbling from the on-going restriction measures as captured by the latest au Jibun Bank PMI surveys.

Preliminary estimates show that Japan's composite PMI eased to a reading of 47.8 in June - the second straight month indicating contraction in private sector activity - from May's final reading of 48.8 in May and 51.0 in April.

"New orders also reduced for the second successive month, and at the fastest pace since February. Panel members commonly associated disruption to operating conditions to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, coupled with severe supply chain pressures, notably for manufacturers," they read.

The flash manufacturing output index returned to contraction, scoring 49.1 in June from the previous months' final reading of 53.7. While the flash services business activity index has improved to a preliminary reading of 47.2 from the final reading of 46.5 recorded in May, it remained in contraction territory for the 17th month in a row.

Japan's inflation measures have improved slightly but remain far below the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) target. The headline inflation rate was better at minus 0.1% in the year to May from minus 0.4% in the previous month. The annual rate of core inflation turned into a positive 0.1% from April's minus 0.1% rate.

Still, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) remains optimistic, noting in its 17-18 June meeting that: "Although the level of Japan's economic activity, mainly in the face-to-face services sector, is expected to be lower than that prior to the pandemic for the time being, the economy is likely to recover, with the impact of COVID-19 waning gradually and supported by an increase in external demand, accommodative financial conditions, and the government's economic measures. Thereafter, as the impact subsides, it is projected to continue growing with a virtuous cycle from income to spending intensifying."

The BOJ decided to keep current monetary policy settings unchanged at the meeting but extended its pandemic relief programme by six months to the end of March 2022.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

