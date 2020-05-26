NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Japan reopens for business
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 26 MAY 2020   10:56AM

It was a magnificent Monday, 25 May 2020, for Japan for on this day Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared the country's state of emergency over.

We salute you our Japanese brothers and sisters, for Japan has flattened its coronavirus curve despite the government not having constitutional powers to impose draconian compulsory lockdown measures enacted in many other nations across the globe.

All Abe was constitutionally allowed to do when he first declared the state of emergency on April 7 in seven prefectures (and later expanded to all of Japan on April 16) was invoke the Japanese' sense of community spirit and asked to limit social contacts by 70%-80%, for non-essential workers to work from home and companies to reduce shifts for workers who cannot work online.

It couldn't have come soon enough for an economy that's now in deep recession.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Japanese GDP plunged at an annualised rate of 7.3% in the December quarter - as private spending tanked after the government lifted the consumption tax from 8% to 10% in October 2019 - the COVID-19 pandemic lopped another 3.4% (annualised) off the economy.

So much so that Japan's consumer price inflation measures have U-turned away from the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) ever-so-elusive 2.0% target. The country's annual headline inflation rate weakened to 0.2% in April (from 0.4% in March); core-core inflation decelerated to 0.2% (from 0.6%); and most notably, core inflation of 0.4% in March turned into deflation of 0.1% in April.

Abe's lifting of the state of emergency has had immediate positive effects. The Nikkei-225 index rose by 1.7% on the day to 20,741.65 points - a whopping 25.3% rally from the 2020 low recorded on March 19 and more than halving its deep 30.0% loss for the year to 12.3%.

Similarly, easing social distancing rules and lockdown restrictions in other nations - and some semblance of financial market stability -- have reduced safe-haven buying in the yen. The Japanese currency has depreciated by 5.2% versus the US dollar to ¥107.65 from this year's high of ¥102.01 (the US dollar buys more yen).

Still, Abe isn't taking any chances, declaring that: "The path to reclaiming a complete normal while suppressing infections will take some time."

Given this, Abe announced a supplementary budget relief package worth more than ¥100 trillion (US$929 billion) in addition to April's ¥117 fiscal stimulus - which together amounts to about 40% of the country's GDP - to ensure that Japan would remain in business long after it has reopened for business.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Bank of Japan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: BOJ expands Enhancement of Monetary Easing
China's growth to slow: PIMCO
Chief economist update: Stock rally heralds 2020 cheer
Chief economist update: Weaker yen strengthening Japan
Chief economist update: The yen to dictate if BOJ turns words into action
Chief economist update: The hazard of being a safe haven
Chief economist update: Global easing
Chief economist update: BOJ Tankan tanking?
Chief economist update: BOE lets peers do the heavy lifting
Chief economist update: Expect more of the same from the BOJ
Editor's Choice
VFMC appoints head of equities
KANIKA SOOD
Victoria Funds Management Corporation has promoted a senior portfolio manager to head of equities, and hired from outside the company to fill the vacant role
Sole purpose test poses SMSF rent relief issue
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
COVID-19 has seen more than half a million Australians lose their jobs and countless businesses shuttered but for SMSF trustee landlords offering rent relief to those facing financial hardship could mean they fail to meet the sole purpose test.
APRA urged to probe industry funds
KANIKA SOOD
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has written to APRA chair Wayne Byres urging the regulator to conduct an investigation into vertical integration at industry super funds and related conflicts of interest.
Year-long delay for super merger
KANIKA SOOD
A corporate superannuation fund has pushed back its date of a planned successor fund transfer to Sunsuper by a year and is prepping members for potential future delays from COVID-19.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something XYtKtoBi