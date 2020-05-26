Chief economist update: Japan reopens for business

It was a magnificent Monday, 25 May 2020, for Japan for on this day Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared the country's state of emergency over.

We salute you our Japanese brothers and sisters, for Japan has flattened its coronavirus curve despite the government not having constitutional powers to impose draconian compulsory lockdown measures enacted in many other nations across the globe.

All Abe was constitutionally allowed to do when he first declared the state of emergency on April 7 in seven prefectures (and later expanded to all of Japan on April 16) was invoke the Japanese' sense of community spirit and asked to limit social contacts by 70%-80%, for non-essential workers to work from home and companies to reduce shifts for workers who cannot work online.

It couldn't have come soon enough for an economy that's now in deep recession.

Japanese GDP plunged at an annualised rate of 7.3% in the December quarter - as private spending tanked after the government lifted the consumption tax from 8% to 10% in October 2019 - the COVID-19 pandemic lopped another 3.4% (annualised) off the economy.

So much so that Japan's consumer price inflation measures have U-turned away from the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) ever-so-elusive 2.0% target. The country's annual headline inflation rate weakened to 0.2% in April (from 0.4% in March); core-core inflation decelerated to 0.2% (from 0.6%); and most notably, core inflation of 0.4% in March turned into deflation of 0.1% in April.

Abe's lifting of the state of emergency has had immediate positive effects. The Nikkei-225 index rose by 1.7% on the day to 20,741.65 points - a whopping 25.3% rally from the 2020 low recorded on March 19 and more than halving its deep 30.0% loss for the year to 12.3%.

Similarly, easing social distancing rules and lockdown restrictions in other nations - and some semblance of financial market stability -- have reduced safe-haven buying in the yen. The Japanese currency has depreciated by 5.2% versus the US dollar to ¥107.65 from this year's high of ¥102.01 (the US dollar buys more yen).

Still, Abe isn't taking any chances, declaring that: "The path to reclaiming a complete normal while suppressing infections will take some time."

Given this, Abe announced a supplementary budget relief package worth more than ¥100 trillion (US$929 billion) in addition to April's ¥117 fiscal stimulus - which together amounts to about 40% of the country's GDP - to ensure that Japan would remain in business long after it has reopened for business.

