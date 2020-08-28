Chief economist update: Fed heads for the mountain

"If the mountain will not come to Muhammad, then Muhammad must go to the mountain."

True to its legend, the Jackson Hole symposium - online as it may be this year due to the pandemic - produced another significant shift in US monetary policy.

On August 27 at the Hole, US Federal Reserve chair virtually buried the Philips Curve - the inverse correlation between inflation and the unemployment rate - by announcing that henceforth, the Fed is switching from a point target of 2% inflation to achieving "achieve inflation that averages 2% over time. Therefore, following periods when inflation has been running below 2%, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time".

Powell's also killed off NAIRU - the non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment (or "u-star") because of the "muted responsiveness of inflation to labor market tightness".

The chart below affirms Powell's statement. US inflation remained muted (below or not much above the 2% target) despite the unemployment rate hitting a 50-year low of 3.5% versus the Fed participants' recent u-star estimate (pre-coronavirus) of 4.1%.

It was is fear of the substantial drop in the unemployment rate triggering runaway inflation that prompted the Fed to raise interest rates nine times from 0.25% to 2.50% between 2015 and 2019.

But even inflation expectations failed to lift.

To be sure, no one is worrying about inflation rearing its head anytime soon. Not while the world remains hostage to the coronavirus.

But post-covid, the Fed's change in strategy will be consequential not only for America but, being the anchor for which all interest rates derive, the conduct of monetary policy in the rest of the world.

