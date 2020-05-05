NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Eurozone good news to get worse before it gets better
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAY 2020   11:22AM

Recent indications - slowing rate of infections and deaths -- that the Eurozone has passed the peak of its coronavirus pandemic - has member nations either planning to or have already gently eased lockdown and social distancing restrictions, among them the single currency region's biggest economies - Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

This relative optimism is reflected in the sharp drop in the VStoxx (Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility Index) - the eurozone's version of the fear gauge - from a near-GFC high reading of 85.62 points on the 16th of March this year to 38.32 points as at 4th of May.

This, in turn, has improved the Euro Stoxx-50 index's performance. The benchmark index has rallied by 18.1% from this year's low of 2385.8 points recorded on March 18.

However, it remains 24.8% below where it was at the start of 2020 - underperforming its peers: the S&P 500 (-12.0%); the FTSE-100 (-23.7%); the Nikkei-225 (-16.8%) and even the All Ordinaries index (-20.8%).

For good reason. The rush to unlock could unleash a second wave of infections. Then again, even if this second wave doesn't materialise the first has already caused so much damage.

Eurozone GDP contracted by 3.8% in the first quarter of 2020 (from a 0.1% expansion in the final quarter of 2018). This translates to an annualised rate of minus 14.4% and minus 3.3% year-on-year.

The drop in the flash estimate of the IHS/Markit Eurozone composite PMI to an all-time low of 13.5 in April from 29.7 in March suggests that the second quarter is off to a bad start.

Even worse, the region's preliminary manufacturing PMI estimate for April had been downgraded from a reading of 33.6 points (the lowest in 134 months) to a final reading of 33.4 (the lowest on record). Government enforced shutdowns, social isolation measures and limited business operations drove the service sector PMI down to a record low preliminary reading of 11.7, more than half the 26.4 recorded in the previous month.

Not surprisingly, as Factset reveals: "Commentators highlighted that while many governments in Europe have announced strategies to gradually ease lockdowns, no one is expecting economies to return to normal before Q1 2021 ... headline focus has been on firms scrapping dividends, withdrawing FY guidance, tapping credit facilities and warning over the outlook."

"For Q3, analyst expectations are now set for a 29.1% fall in EPS vs 27.6% a week ago. Further out, Q4 earnings expectations turned negative during the middle of the month and have quickly fallen to -8.8% y/y."

Overlayed against all these is the ECB's reluctance to do whatever it takes. At its April meeting, the ECB left its key policy settings on hold and did not expand QE.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

