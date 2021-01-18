NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Eurozone at risk of double-dip
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 18 JAN 2021   10:48AM

The longer the Eurozone takes to get on top of the resurgence, the longer the lockdowns, the greater the risk of a double-dip recession.

COVID-19 infections in Europe started re-appearing and multiplying sometime around October last year.

The growth in total confirmed cases varied from country to country but they've surged from around 200-300 cases between June and September to a little below a million by the middle of October.

European governments have, so far, resisted re-imposing national lockdowns. This is underscored by FactSet's report on 17 October 2020:

"Mitigation measures from major EU economies largely focused on limiting social mixing and toughening existing restrictions. France, which has become the new hotspot by registering 30,000 new cases in one day, declared a state of emergency with night time curfews in Paris and eight other cities. Germany also toughened rules on gatherings and curfews for bars and restaurants.

"The UK's tiered mitigation system saw more parts of northern England, Northern Ireland and importantly, capital city London facing tighter curbs, which includes a ban on households socializing indoors, limit mixing outdoors and discourage use of public transport.

"Meanwhile, Spain's Catalonia shut bars and restaurants. Italy did the same for many regions and strengthened existing social distancing and face covering rules. The Netherlands entered a partial lockdown. Central Europe, which had been spared in the March-April wave, saw big spikes in cases."

We know what happened thereafter, virus infections (including from the new variant) got out of hand. So much so, that Eurozone member states and the UK are tightening and/or extending mitigation measures.

"France expanded a daily 12-hour curfew nationwide starting Saturday, while German Chancellor Merkel said she was leaning toward a tougher lockdown, which could last until April," FactSet said.

"Italian officials also strengthened mandates for virus curbs and eyed an easing won't occur until the spring. In Spain, regions are toughening rules for gatherings, traveling and restaurant opening times."

This is complicated by the slow distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and some skepticism over its effectiveness that, in turn, are weighing on business activity.

The latest IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI showed that although overall activity improved from the six-month low reading of 45.3 in November, it remains in contraction (below 50) at 49.1 in December.

It was dragged down by a fourth straight month of contraction in the service sector to 46.4 due to the negative effects of social distancing and travel restrictions on activity. New orders declined for the fifth straight month in December, along with exports and employment.

This was partly offset by the stronger manufacturing PMI - up from 53.8 in November to 55.2 in the following month - the highest level since May 2018 - supported by gains in new orders and new export orders.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

