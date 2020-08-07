Chief economist update: Escape from Victoria

It's that time of the year when many Victorians escape the winter chill for the warmer climate of its northern neighbour - notably, Queensland (where it's "beautiful one day, perfect the next") ... and in the current setting, coronavirus-free.

But unlike other winters' past, news.com.au writes that: "Thousands of Victorians are reportedly looking to flee the state for good, heading north to Queensland."

"According to online removalist platform Muval, 20,000 Victorians have looked at relocating since stage four lockdown was announced a week ago - 21% wanted to go to Brisbane, 17% to Perth and 15% to Sydney."

In addition, this headline from the Herald Sun newspaper: "Coronavirus: Tradies will abandon Victoria as building economy plunges over next two years" as "Chippies, brickies and tilers are expected to abandon Melbourne and go west as Victoria's 10-year building boom stalls over the next two years".

Add to the Victorian exodus, the losses in the state's tourism and education revenues and their multipliers - businesses and industries that services them - among others, and it's not hard to imagine that Victoria will have a problem greater than Houston.

But just as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared: "We're all Victorians now because we're all Australians".

The country's other five states and two territories could close their borders on Victorians but Victoria - which accounts for around 25% of national output -- would still drag the good ship SS Australia down.

As Factset reports: "The Australian cited Prime Minister Morrison, who said Victoria's lockdown will wipe A$10-12B, or 2.5%, from Australian Q3 GDP. Treasury estimated in July GDP would grow 1.5% in Q3, but with updated estimates the economy is now expected to contract 1%."

"Unemployment is expected to peak around 10% instead of the 9.25% predicted in July, while Australia's effective unemployment rate is projected to rise from 11% in June towards 14%. Morrison said Victoria will bear 80% of the economic damage from its lockdown."

These don't factor in the rising cases of infection in New South Wales - Australia's biggest state that contributes about 33% to GDP - and growing calls for the state to implement a Stage 3 lockdown lest it suffers Melbourne's fate.

In response, the Morrison government is disbursing an extra A$15.6 billion for the JobKeeper scheme, taking the total cost of the programme to A$102.2 billion this financial year.

Needless to say, this will raise the country's budget deficit than that forecast by the Treasury in its July Economic and Fiscal Update (JEFU).

JEFU estimates a Budget deficit of A$85.8 billion (4.3% of GDP) in FY 2019/2020, projecting it to grow to A$184.5 billion (9.7% of GDP) this fiscal year - the biggest deficit since World War II. It'll now be bigger than Ben Hur.

Then again, for those who forgot, the JobKeeper programme's blowout to A$102.2 billion is still less than what the Federal Treasury allotted to its war against the coronavirus pandemic, which was originally estimated at A$130 billion.

The government (and the RBA) could only do so much, the rest is up to us, Australian all, to do the right thing in terms of preventing/slowing contagion among persons, communities and states.

