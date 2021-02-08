NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Disappointing jobs results raise Biden's stimulus bid
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 8 FEB 2021   10:57AM

Talk about perfect timing.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) disappointing update on the state of employment in America couldn't have come at a more opportune time - the time when fresh president of the US, Joe Biden, is bidding the Congress to pass his US$1.9 trillion stimulus package.

The BLS reports that the economy added 49,000 jobs in January. This is lower than market expectations for a 50,000 increase and followed the distribution of 227,000 pink slips in December 2020. What is more, is that downward revisions in November and December showed there were less 159,000 less Americans in employment in those two months than previously reported.

Moreover, in spite of the January gain, the US economy remains around 10 million jobs short of the peak recorded in February last year.

Similarly, while the unemployment rate dropped to 6.3% in January 2021 from 6.7% in the previous month and below expectations for it to remain at 6.7%, it's still far above the 3.5% pre-pandemic rate of unemployment registered in February last year. There were 10.1 million jobless Americans in January 2021 compared with 5.7 million in February 2020.

But have no fear (er, celebrate), Joe Biden is here. Yes Virginia, we're back to that familiar refrain borne from the global financial crisis of a decade before - bad news is good news.

This is because the weakness in the US labour market only strengthens Joe Biden's bid to deliver his US$1.9 trillion stimulus package. And it will pack a punch. As per IMF 2020 nominal GDP estimates, this is equivalent to the total national output of Australia and Sweden combined with the island country of Tuvalu as spare change.

To be sure, recent headlines report that POTUS is determined to pass the stimulus package sans Republican Party support by using the budget reconciliation rules.

As per Factset: "Deutsche Bank pointed out that a $1.9T package, rather than the $1T it (other sell-side firms similar) is modeling, would add ~2pp to its current growth forecast of 6.3% and push the unemployment rate to 4% or below by year end."

And then there's the Fed. In his post-26-27 FOMC meeting press conference, chair Jerome Powell tried to calm markets and prevent a repeat of the taper tantrum that sent bond yields up and equity markets down in 2013.

Powell intimated his thoughts on inflation: "We're going to be patient. Expect us to wait and see and not react if we see small, and what we would view as very likely to be transient, effects on inflation."

Therefore, talks of "tapering" are premature.

"The whole focus on exit is premature if I may say. We're focused on finishing the job we're doing, which is supporting the economy, giving the economy the support it needs," he said.

There will always be pockets of profit-taking on Wall Street but the road to the end of 2021 is looking up, paved by the imperatives of fiscal and monetary policies.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

