Chief economist update: Credit ratings downgrades versus fiscal salvation

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) acted quickly in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an emergency meeting on March 16, the Japanese central bank announced it would buy ETFs at an annual pace of ¥12 trillion, double its J-REIT purchases to ¥180 billion and set aside ¥2 trillion for additional purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds ... until financial markets stabilise while at the same time, stressing that it would implement more stimulative measures if necessary.

Looking back the Abe government could be forgiven for its confidence that it could quarantine Japan from the bug that's exponentially infecting people around the globe - it had only around 780 cases of infection when COVID-19 on the day the BOJ increased monetary largesse.

This compares with 142,823 cases in China, 21,157 in Italy, 12,729 in Iran; 8162 in South Korea and even lower than the 1678 reported cases in the US ... at the time.

Statista.com reports that "As of April 8, 2020, there were a total of 4257 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan..."

Still relatively low, but multiplying.

Perhaps it's the 4000 mark that pushed Prime Minister Abe to declare a month-long state of emergency in the country on April 7.

Then again, as Al Jazeera reports: "The type of lockdown seen in other countries is not possible because the government's powers to control the population are restricted by the constitution, which was effectively imposed on Japan by the United States after World War II."

And, according to The Guardian: "...stems in part from bitter memories of civil rights abuses during the days of militarism and the forced isolation of leprosy patients".

So Prime Minister Abe can only invoke the Japanese' sense of community spirit and asked to limit social contacts by 70%-80%, for non-essential workers to work from home and companies to reduce shifts for workers who cannot work online.

This would put further downward pressure on the domestic economy which had already been slowing significantly even before Abe's declaration of a state of emergency, underscored by the au Jibun Bank Japan PMI survey released a few days before (3 April) - the composite PMI dropped to a reading of 36.2 in March from 47.0 in February, driven by the dive in the services PMI to 33.8 while the manufacturing sector's 10-month contraction deepened further to 44.8.

Ergo, despite having the highest government debt-to-GDP ratio (238% as at 2018) in the world, the government has been pushed into spending and borrowing some more - it announced a stimulus package worth ¥108 trillion yen or 20% of GDP.

Japan's credit rating will certainly take a hit but its increased fiscal measures could save the economy.

