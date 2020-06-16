NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: COVID-19 takes second crack at China
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 16 JUN 2020   11:03AM

Just when we thought that life was slowly returning to normal, reports out of Beijing have turned into reality what many feared - a second wave.

While all our uncles and their dogs blamed China for the "bother" the world finds itself in, its policy responses - lockdowns, social isolation, quarantine, aggressive fiscal and monetary policies -- also became the roadmap other nations on the planet followed.

China quarantined and locked down activity of about 60 million inhabitants of Wuhan in Hubei province in early February. This is at the same time that the Chinese government and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) were rolling out stimulus measures (and continue to do so).

China's draconian measures enabled the Politburo to contain the spread of coronavirus infections and end Wuhan's lockdown in less than two months that, in turn - and supported by central command and the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) policy largesse - enabled a rebound in domestic economic activity.

So much so, that had it not been for the "second wave", latest releases out of China would have provided further confirmation of its success against COVID-19.

Activity indicators continued to improve: industrial production growth accelerated to 4.4% in the year to May from 3.9% in April and minus 1.1% in March; the year-on-year contraction in fixed asset investment has eased to minus 6.3% by May from as steep as minus 24.5% in February; annual growth in retail sales has also improved to minus 2.8% in May from minus 7.5% in April and minus 15.8% in March.

These improvements are underscored by the V-shaped rebound in the Caixin China composite PMI - up to a reading of 54.5 in May from a record low of 27.5 in February - as both the manufacturing (up to 50.8 from 40.3 in February) and services sectors (up to 55.0 from 26.5 in Feb) rebounded.

However, recent news that Beijing has recorded 79 new cases of coronavirus infections brings home the point that it's not over until a vaccine is found or you, I and Irene develops immunity.

The second wave has prompted the government to reimpos tough restriction measures. Here goes social isolation, lockdowns of schools, sports venues and businesses again, dashing China's early return to growth.

But just as China paved the way for easing lockdowns and social interaction restrictions, its relapse into the second wave also provides a cautionary lesson to countries now engaged in relaxing the same.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

