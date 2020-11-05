NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: China's vote for US president
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 5 NOV 2020   10:33AM

A new POTUS or four more years with the old one? America remains on knife-edge as the November 3 US presidential elections show that President Donald Trump and contender Joe Biden still have to secure the 270 electoral votes to claim the Oval Office.

The world's anxiously waiting to exhale but none more so than China.

Central command's swift, decisive and draconian measures to control the coronavirus outbreak has prevented the economy from suffering a recession that most other economies did or are still under. After contracting by 6.8% in the year to the March 2020 quarter, China's GDP expanded by 3.2% in the June quarter and strengthened even more to 4.9% in the September quarter.

Latest PMI surveys indicate that the fourth quarter would be equally strong or stronger.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

The Caixin China General Composite PMI rose to 55.7 in October 2020 from 54.5 in September. This is the fastest rate of growth in four months (June 2020) that signals increased private sector activity across the country.

The Caixin China general manufacturing PMI accelerated to 53.6 in October 2020 from September's reading of 53.0 -- the sixth straight month of growth in factory activity, and the strongest since January 2011 - as total new orders expanded at their sharpest rate in a decade and business confidence surged to their highest levels since August 2014.

The Caixin China general services PMI increased from 54.8 in September to 56.8 in October 2020 - the second highest reading in more than a decade (August 2010) -- on the back of increased new orders and the improvement in business confidence to its highest level since April 2012.

A returned Trump would embolden Donald to double down on his trade war with China that, in turn, would be met by counter-measures from the Politburo, continuing the decline in global trade that we've witnessed over the past four years of the Trump administration.

On the flip, a Biden win would calm US-China trade tensions. That is, if Joe proves true to his campaign words that he would remove Trump's existing tariffs. It would earn him cookies with China - which would be more willing to work with him - and all other nations in the rest of the world because of the dividends that the re-starting of global trade engenders.

Easing trade tensions would be good for the good ol' US of A too.

A paper published by Moody's Analytics last September claimed: "Since it began in earnest just over a year ago, the trade war with China has cost an estimated 0.3 percentage point in US real GDP and almost 300,000 jobs."

"The hit to the global economy has been even more substantial, particularly to more open economies in Southeast Asia and in Europe."

Then again, it could be that China's secretly backing Trump, preferring to deal with the devil they know.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: COVID-19 returns to Europe with a vengeance
Chief economist update: Money buys happiness
Chief economist update: Good or bad news is good Wall Street news
Chief economist update: A V, a W and an L
Chief economist update: Middle Kingdom on top
Chief economist update: The UK's new plan... after two plans
Chief economist update: Europe, we have a problem
Rest increases admin fees
Chief economist update: Pandemic, what pandemic?
Chief economist update: Australia's third arrow
Editor's Choice
AMP Capital ESG lead jumps to Platypus
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:33AM
The former portfolio manager for AMP Capital Ethical Leaders funds has found a new role, after departing the troubled investment giant in October.
Iress delivers on advice, super
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:25AM
Iress has delivered a strong revenue performance in the third quarter in Australia driven by financial advice and super which was up 12%, and secured several new mandates in the process.
State Super appoints acting CIO
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:15PM
The $43 billion State Super has appointed an acting chief investment officer, after Gary Gabriel left for VFMC at October end.
Bendigo closes SmartOptions Super
KARREN VERGARA  |   10:55AM
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has closed its SmartOptions product due to a lack of demand.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something C3rt0rP1