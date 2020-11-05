Chief economist update: China's vote for US president

A new POTUS or four more years with the old one? America remains on knife-edge as the November 3 US presidential elections show that President Donald Trump and contender Joe Biden still have to secure the 270 electoral votes to claim the Oval Office.

The world's anxiously waiting to exhale but none more so than China.

Central command's swift, decisive and draconian measures to control the coronavirus outbreak has prevented the economy from suffering a recession that most other economies did or are still under. After contracting by 6.8% in the year to the March 2020 quarter, China's GDP expanded by 3.2% in the June quarter and strengthened even more to 4.9% in the September quarter.

Latest PMI surveys indicate that the fourth quarter would be equally strong or stronger.

The Caixin China General Composite PMI rose to 55.7 in October 2020 from 54.5 in September. This is the fastest rate of growth in four months (June 2020) that signals increased private sector activity across the country.

The Caixin China general manufacturing PMI accelerated to 53.6 in October 2020 from September's reading of 53.0 -- the sixth straight month of growth in factory activity, and the strongest since January 2011 - as total new orders expanded at their sharpest rate in a decade and business confidence surged to their highest levels since August 2014.

The Caixin China general services PMI increased from 54.8 in September to 56.8 in October 2020 - the second highest reading in more than a decade (August 2010) -- on the back of increased new orders and the improvement in business confidence to its highest level since April 2012.

A returned Trump would embolden Donald to double down on his trade war with China that, in turn, would be met by counter-measures from the Politburo, continuing the decline in global trade that we've witnessed over the past four years of the Trump administration.

On the flip, a Biden win would calm US-China trade tensions. That is, if Joe proves true to his campaign words that he would remove Trump's existing tariffs. It would earn him cookies with China - which would be more willing to work with him - and all other nations in the rest of the world because of the dividends that the re-starting of global trade engenders.

Easing trade tensions would be good for the good ol' US of A too.

A paper published by Moody's Analytics last September claimed: "Since it began in earnest just over a year ago, the trade war with China has cost an estimated 0.3 percentage point in US real GDP and almost 300,000 jobs."

"The hit to the global economy has been even more substantial, particularly to more open economies in Southeast Asia and in Europe."

Then again, it could be that China's secretly backing Trump, preferring to deal with the devil they know.

