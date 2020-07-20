Chief economist update: China recovery would have been good for Oz

"Sweet days of summer, the jasmine's in bloom

July is dressed up and playing her tune...

Summer breeze, makes me feel fine, blowing through the jasmine in my mind"

-Summer Breeze, Seals and Crofts

It was expected. China was first in. It was the first country to be infected by the coronavirus. It was the first one to impose draconian social distancing and lockdown restrictions. It was the first to contained the pandemic's outbreak and return to business as (near) usual.

Just in time for mid-summer, China's first out. The unfreezing of the economy has lifted indicators of economic activity. Let us count the ways:

China's GDP expanded by 3.2% in the year to the June quarter following the previous quarter's 6.8% contraction and better than market expectations for a 2.5% increase.

Although still in contraction, the annual rate of decline in retail sales had steadily eased to -1.8% in June from the sharp 20.5% (yoy) drop in February.

Fixed asset investment growth followed the same path of progressive improvement - down by just 3.1% in the year to June from February's -24.5% dive.

The same goes for industrial production, but with much more positive results - up by 4.8% in the year to June, an acceleration from the previous month's 4.4% annual growth rate and February's 13.5% decline.

China's summer breeze would have offered good tidings to Australia's winter chill - brought on by Victoria's second wave that now threatens to break out in New South Wales.

Recall that it was China's double-digit growth (when almost everybody else was falling into a recession) during the global financial crisis that helped keep recession away from the Australia.

Australians all would be rejoicing at the swift recovery in China's economy had it not for the heating tension between Canberra and Beijing - first, as a result of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 in mid-May; and second, in response to the passage of the security law in Hong Kong, Australia announced extension of visas to Hong Kong citizens with a view towards permanent residency in Australia and the suspension of Australia's extradition agreement with Hong Kong.

Then again, even if Beijing hadn't "advised" its people not to tour and/or study in Australia, the COVID-19 is doing the Politburo's work.

According to news.com.au: "It's been estimated that 260,000 Chinese students enrolled in Australia bring in about $12 billion a year in revenue alone, while the tourism sector is worth about $55 billion."

Before the second wave's outbreak in Victoria, tour and accommodation operators and universities were laying out plans to welcome back China and other international tourists and students.

These are now on ice, either because of renewed shutdowns and/or visitors themselves defer their sojourn to this land down under.

