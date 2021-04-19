NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Bubble, bubble getting out of trouble
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 19 APR 2021   10:54AM

"Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away..."
-Frank Sinatara

It didn't happen overnight, but it's happening ... now. The Trans-Tasman bubble is here! After more than a year - I recall watching Qantas' chief executive saying it's been 400 days - are allowed to fly into New Zealand quarantine-free starting 19 April 2021.

As an aside, our Kiwi brethren have been allowed into our domicile without quarantining since October 2020 - a testament to New Zealand's early win against the coronavirus and Australians' understanding and acceptance that it couldn't be a two-way street ... until now.

The Trans-Tasman bubble marks a fresh and significant step into normalising life after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

Both economies stand to gain. Not only would the re-opening of borders sans quarantine re-start postponed reunions and visits t families and friends on both sides of the pond, it would, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) declared recently, "support incomes and employment in the tourism sector both in New Zealand and Australia".

True that.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

According to Budget Direct: "Tourists from New Zealand spent $2.6 billion in Australia in 2019. The main purpose for travelling to Australia was for holidays. 505,000 tourists came to Australia for holiday purposes."

"The most popular destinations were Sydney with 32%, Melbourne with 27%, and Brisbane with 19% of visitors. New Zealand visitors spent an average of 10 nights in Australia. New Zealand has a population of 4.69 million people meaning that around 29% of the population visited Australia in 2019."

It's a two-way street, with 'tourismnewzealand.com' noting that: "Australian visitors contributed 1.5M (40%) arrivals annually and spent $2.7b in 2019" and "Australian holiday arrivals ... made up 27% of holiday arrivals - but over winter this jumped to 43%".

...and a mutually beneficial neighbourly relationship at that.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran is happy. He should be. He expects the bubble to lift the airline's capacity to around 50% pre-COVID and thereafter, "...give it some time, we could easily see ourselves running maybe 80% or so, 90%".

For its part, Qantas and Jetstar are looking at 122 return flights per week across the Tasman on 15 routes that would see the Qantas Group flights across the Tasman return to 83% of capacity.

Just think of all the good and gracious things these do for both economies.

More flights to and fro equals greater demand for staff, not only for the airlines industry but for tourism and ancillary products and services for both Australia and New Zealand.

All fine and dandy, Andy but flyers and skiers beware. This is because given the uncertain nature of the coronavirus, conditions could change at a moment's notice - i.e. lockdowns re-imposed.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it best: "People will need to plan for the possibility of travel being disrupted if there is an outbreak ... We may have scenarios where travel will shut down one way. It may therefore leave travellers - for a period of time - stranded on either side of the Tasman."

The Trans-Tasman bubble would put more planes in the air (boats on the sea, if your prefer sailing) and more jobs in the ground.

The added employment and personal and business earnings these bring to both Australia and New Zealand would lift economic activity in both countries.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Hot flashes
Chief economist update: ScoMo cannot miss new vaccination target
Chief economist update: No fear
Chief economist update: Positive feedback loop
Chief economist update: BOJ has no plans to ease easing
Chief economist update: BOE not letting its guard down
Chief economist update: What a difference an Australian year makes
Chief economist update: Powell said, Yellen said
Chief economist update: Europa rides the bull once again
Chief economist update: Copper 10,000
Editor's Choice
JANA chief investment officer resigns
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:49PM
After 23 years with JANA, chief investment officer Steven Carew has resigned.
Rest launches low-cost SRI option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
The $59 billion super fund has launched the responsible investment option Financial Standard revealed it was working on late last year, introducing one of the lowest cost SRI vehicles in the market.
Vanguard UK upends cost of advice
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:47PM
Vanguard has launched a financial advice offering in the UK that will charge a flat rate of 0.79%, a whopping three times less than what the industry charges on average.
Best MySuper options by risk-adjusted returns
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
Australian Ethical, Aware Super and BUSSQ are the top three performers in MySuper, when risk adjusted returns are considered.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicolas Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.