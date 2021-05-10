NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Bad news is good news is back
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 10 MAY 2021   11:05AM

Wall Street benchmark equity indices closed on the up and up on May 7 - the Dow and the S&P 500 index even rallied new record highs -- the same day the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed disappointing labour market stats.

The US economy added 266,000 jobs in April, well-below market expectations for a nearly 1 million gain (978,000 to be exact). What's more, revisions to February (+68,000) and March (-146,000) estimates combined to show that employment was 78,000 less than previously reported. Likewise, the unemployment rate ticked up to 6.1% in April from 6.0% in the previous month.

Fortunately for US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, she was quick to walk back her talk at the "Future Economic Summit" suggesting that interest rates may need to rise to avoid overheating due to fiscal stimulus. Yellen explained that she did not predict nor recommend a lift in interest rates and that she agreed with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's view that while measured inflation has risen, it's likely to be temporary.

One swallow does not a spring make but the disappointing jobs numbers justify the Fed's belief that considerable slack remains in the economy and, therefore, little upward pressure on inflation.

Ergo, the US Federal Reserve will continue to keep monetary policy settings highly accommodative as would fiscal policy.

However, there are reports that the discouraging non-farm payrolls number owe in part to fiscal policy largesse - more specifically, the rounds of stimulus cheques and increased unemployment benefits - that are "disincentivising" Americans from re-entering the labour market.

There's the cheque for US$1200 per person (plus US$500 per child) issued under the CARES Act in March 2020; there's the cheque for US$600 per person (US$600 per child) announced in December 2020; there's the US$1400 per person (plus US$1,400 per each dependent of all ages) signed off in March 2021.

In addition, the Wall Street Journal "observes average unemployment recipient receiving federal enhancement (which continues to September) earns above the $15/hr federal minimum wage".

Voice of America says: "The federal government is continuing to make $300-a-week extra payments to the jobless into early September, on top of less generous state benefits, a provision that will help millions of unemployed until their old jobs are restored, or they find new work."

Eco 101 dictates that a less robust labour market would keep a lid on wages and therefore inflation. But this isn't the case for the US as cited in the April Beige Book survey that found "employment expectations were generally bullish".

"Some contacts mentioned raising starting pay and offering signing bonuses to attract and retain employees."

... and/or to compete with the government's offer of higher benefits without working.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Latest News
