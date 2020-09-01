NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: AUD on the up and up
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 1 SEP 2020   11:55AM

Financial markets view the A$ as a risk currency - it's sold off in times of heightened uncertainty - and has a high growth beta - only bought in times of global prosperity.

So Virginia, how do we explain the rise and rise of the Australian dollar at a time when uncertainty is at its extreme - that even fiscal and monetary authorities put "extent and duration of the pandemic" caveats on their forecasts - and the global economy is in recession.

The A$/US$ exchange rate ended the month of August at US$0.7396 - the highest since late 2018, a 5.2% appreciation from the start of 2020 and a sharp 28.5% jump from the 17-year low of US$0.5755 it recorded on March 23 this year.

The A$'s significant reversal is best portrayed in the chart below.

Currency experts are (again) extrapolating further appreciation in the local currency to around US$0.80. Their rationales were rational enough:

The Fed's shift into a lower for longer strategy suggests that Australian interest rates would be at a premium over US rates going forward, enticing investors to buy A$ to avail of the premium. This flows from the Fed's new-found tolerance for higher inflation which, in currency markets, directs a cheaper US currency - exchange rate adjusts for consumer price differences.

China, Australia's biggest trading partner, is back in recovery with economic growth expanding by 3.2% in the year to the June 2020 quarter following the March quarter's 6.8% contraction. The latest official PMI survey shows both manufacturing and non-manufacturing activity remaining in expansion in August - the sixth straight month since they contracted in February.

China's recovery is boosting commodity prices. Although still 17.9% lower from the start of 2020 to date, the S&P GSCI commodity price index has soared by 56.9% from the 17-year level it plumbed in April this year.

For sure and for certain, these factors are propelling A$ momentum, supporting forecasts for continued appreciation.

But that's only if the Australian currency operates in vacuum - all things being equal - and current market dynamics continue into their merry way into the future.

The point is that there's no point extrapolating the direction of the currency. This is because a currency's appreciation or depreciation sets in train certain dynamics that would return fundamentals to equilibrium.

The RBA wouldn't want an outsized A$ appreciation - it assumed an A$/US exchange rate of US$0.72 in its August 2020 "baseline scenario" - for it erodes the country's export competitiveness and puts downward pressure on domestic inflation, prompting it into a counter action.

Forecasting currency direction in quite times is difficult. Forecasting during periods of uncertainty is even more difficult.

Forecasting currency movements in this present pandemic is futile.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

