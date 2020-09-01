Chief economist update: AUD on the up and up

Financial markets view the A$ as a risk currency - it's sold off in times of heightened uncertainty - and has a high growth beta - only bought in times of global prosperity.

So Virginia, how do we explain the rise and rise of the Australian dollar at a time when uncertainty is at its extreme - that even fiscal and monetary authorities put "extent and duration of the pandemic" caveats on their forecasts - and the global economy is in recession.

The A$/US$ exchange rate ended the month of August at US$0.7396 - the highest since late 2018, a 5.2% appreciation from the start of 2020 and a sharp 28.5% jump from the 17-year low of US$0.5755 it recorded on March 23 this year.

The A$'s significant reversal is best portrayed in the chart below.

Currency experts are (again) extrapolating further appreciation in the local currency to around US$0.80. Their rationales were rational enough:

The Fed's shift into a lower for longer strategy suggests that Australian interest rates would be at a premium over US rates going forward, enticing investors to buy A$ to avail of the premium. This flows from the Fed's new-found tolerance for higher inflation which, in currency markets, directs a cheaper US currency - exchange rate adjusts for consumer price differences.

China, Australia's biggest trading partner, is back in recovery with economic growth expanding by 3.2% in the year to the June 2020 quarter following the March quarter's 6.8% contraction. The latest official PMI survey shows both manufacturing and non-manufacturing activity remaining in expansion in August - the sixth straight month since they contracted in February.

China's recovery is boosting commodity prices. Although still 17.9% lower from the start of 2020 to date, the S&P GSCI commodity price index has soared by 56.9% from the 17-year level it plumbed in April this year.

For sure and for certain, these factors are propelling A$ momentum, supporting forecasts for continued appreciation.

But that's only if the Australian currency operates in vacuum - all things being equal - and current market dynamics continue into their merry way into the future.

The point is that there's no point extrapolating the direction of the currency. This is because a currency's appreciation or depreciation sets in train certain dynamics that would return fundamentals to equilibrium.

The RBA wouldn't want an outsized A$ appreciation - it assumed an A$/US exchange rate of US$0.72 in its August 2020 "baseline scenario" - for it erodes the country's export competitiveness and puts downward pressure on domestic inflation, prompting it into a counter action.

Forecasting currency direction in quite times is difficult. Forecasting during periods of uncertainty is even more difficult.

Forecasting currency movements in this present pandemic is futile.

