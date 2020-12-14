NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: An extra mile for a deal
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 14 DEC 2020   11:06AM

"They say that breaking up is hard to do
Now I know
I know that it's true..."
- Neil Sedaka

It's been three-and-a-half years since the UK decided and then filed for divorce from the European Union (EU) and 11 months into the transition period after Brexit became official on 31 January 2020.

Little has changed during this period - Britain remains inside the EU's customs union and single market with unrestricted trade and people movements.

All good things must come to an end... very soon. The UK's transition period ends on 31 December 2020.

Although sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, the hard deadline can no longer be ignored. This close to D-day, a deal has yet to be struck. Instead, both the UK and the EU agreed to kick the can further and closer to New Year's Eve.

As The Guardian newspaper headlines, "Johnson and EU vow to go 'extra mile' to thrash out Brexit deal".

However, the paper's sub-heading indicates that a deal remains far and away, "British negotiators stay on in Brussels but PM says two sides still 'very far apart' on key issues" - level playing field, governance and fishing access.

So much so that both UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that the risk of a no-deal is more likely come December 31 when the transition period ends.

What happens then?

According to The Economist magazine: "Even if there is a last-gasp deal, it will be "thin", at best similar to the free-trade agreement (FTA) between Canada and the EU. The British government's own modelling suggests that under such an accord, Britain's GDP will be 5% lower in 15 years than it would have been had the country stayed in the EU. With no deal, the cost rises to 8%. Other forecasts are similarly gloomy. The independent Office of Budget Responsibility reckons that no-deal will cut next year's GDP by an additional 2%, on top of the costs from shifting to an FTA."

In addition, Factset reports that: "A few commentators and articles highlighted that the financial services sector, the UK's largest services export, is likely to weather the initial storm of a WTO-terms exit since it has been preparing for several years to leave on 'no-deal' terms. This was highlighted by reports this week that Morgan Stanley has shifted some $120 billion of assets to Germany in post-Brexit move."

"Ports and borders are also heavily exposed with delays for lorries crossing the English Channel, which would face new border checks and potentially long queues, causing supply delays, especially food shortages. Travel is also seen to be affected as movement of people between UK and EU would require more documentation. The auto industry is also seen to be a major casualty, as components face up to 10% tariffs after Brexit. Medicines and pharmaceuticals could face delays too for obtaining treatment for patients. All these sectors will also have deal with a weaker sterling."

Not good... for the UK. But before you cry, "the sky is falling", note that the UK has left a European grouping not so long ago - the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) that was aimed at promoting financial stability across Europe.

The UK exited the ERM on 16 September 1992 - two years after it joined in October 1990. This allowed its economy to grow earlier and stronger than Germany at the time.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Iron ore to reduce Aussie deficit
Chief economist update: David Australia versus Goliath China
Chief economist update: The virus, the vaccine and Trump
Chief economist update: A vaccine and a better vaccine
Chief economist update: Greed is good
Chief economist update: Australian capex in COVID-19's shadow
Chief economist update: Japan's third wave
Chief economist update: China turns crisis into opportunity
Chief economist update: Dow 30 thousand
Chief economist update: Japan's five minutes of sunshine
Editor's Choice
ETF Securities shutters funds
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:43PM
ETF Securities has closed two of its exchange traded funds after failing to reach sufficient size.
Industry fund names chief executive
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The Meat Industry Employees' Superannuation Fund has appointed a former Link Group general manager and industry fund chief executive to its top job.
Superhero to launch super fund
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
Online trading platform Superhero will go after the $2.9 billion superannuation market, launching an APRA-regulated fund in early 2021.
Commonwealth Super awards mandate for new strategy
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:28PM
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, the $50 billion fund for government employees, has launched a new partnership with a sustainable asset manager.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qygar94Q