Chief economist update: An extra mile for a deal

"They say that breaking up is hard to do

Now I know

I know that it's true..."

- Neil Sedaka

It's been three-and-a-half years since the UK decided and then filed for divorce from the European Union (EU) and 11 months into the transition period after Brexit became official on 31 January 2020.

Little has changed during this period - Britain remains inside the EU's customs union and single market with unrestricted trade and people movements.

All good things must come to an end... very soon. The UK's transition period ends on 31 December 2020.

Although sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, the hard deadline can no longer be ignored. This close to D-day, a deal has yet to be struck. Instead, both the UK and the EU agreed to kick the can further and closer to New Year's Eve.

As The Guardian newspaper headlines, "Johnson and EU vow to go 'extra mile' to thrash out Brexit deal".

However, the paper's sub-heading indicates that a deal remains far and away, "British negotiators stay on in Brussels but PM says two sides still 'very far apart' on key issues" - level playing field, governance and fishing access.

So much so that both UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that the risk of a no-deal is more likely come December 31 when the transition period ends.

What happens then?

According to The Economist magazine: "Even if there is a last-gasp deal, it will be "thin", at best similar to the free-trade agreement (FTA) between Canada and the EU. The British government's own modelling suggests that under such an accord, Britain's GDP will be 5% lower in 15 years than it would have been had the country stayed in the EU. With no deal, the cost rises to 8%. Other forecasts are similarly gloomy. The independent Office of Budget Responsibility reckons that no-deal will cut next year's GDP by an additional 2%, on top of the costs from shifting to an FTA."

In addition, Factset reports that: "A few commentators and articles highlighted that the financial services sector, the UK's largest services export, is likely to weather the initial storm of a WTO-terms exit since it has been preparing for several years to leave on 'no-deal' terms. This was highlighted by reports this week that Morgan Stanley has shifted some $120 billion of assets to Germany in post-Brexit move."

"Ports and borders are also heavily exposed with delays for lorries crossing the English Channel, which would face new border checks and potentially long queues, causing supply delays, especially food shortages. Travel is also seen to be affected as movement of people between UK and EU would require more documentation. The auto industry is also seen to be a major casualty, as components face up to 10% tariffs after Brexit. Medicines and pharmaceuticals could face delays too for obtaining treatment for patients. All these sectors will also have deal with a weaker sterling."

Not good... for the UK. But before you cry, "the sky is falling", note that the UK has left a European grouping not so long ago - the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) that was aimed at promoting financial stability across Europe.

The UK exited the ERM on 16 September 1992 - two years after it joined in October 1990. This allowed its economy to grow earlier and stronger than Germany at the time.

