Challenger shuffles life portfolio asset allocations

Challenger Life has tilted its investment portfolio away from equities and sub-investment grade fixed income and towards more liquid assets, as COVID-19 sparks volatility in most asset classes.

Challenger Life has slashed equity holdings from 13% of the life investment portfolio to about 5%. Infrastructure is down from 4% of the portfolio to 1%, while sub-investment grade fixed income is down from 16% to 13%.

Meanwhile, it has increased its position in investment grade fixed income, going from half the portfolio to about 64%.

As a result, 83% of its fixed income holdings are now investment grade, a jump from 75% at end of last year.

"Challenger continues to actively manage its portfolio to reduce capital intensity and risk. Life has reduced exposure to higher capital-intensive assets, including sub-investment grade fixed income, equities and infrastructure, with the proceeds held in cash and liquid fixed income," it said in company filings this morning.

It is currently holding in excess of $3 billion in cash and liquid fixed income, which it says, can be redeployed as markets stabilise and relative value opportunities emerge. Hence, the asset allocation and composition of the portfolio may change materially by June 30 this year.

Challenger is also currently redeeming absolute return fund holdings, which is expected to complete by end of this month.

As a result of the changes in the portfolio, Challenger Life's prescribed capital ratio is 1.55 times while capital intensity ratio (Challenger Life's prescribed capital amount divided by Life closing investment assets) lowered from 13.3% at end of last year to 10.9% on Friday.

"Challenger Life is required to value all assets and liabilities supporting the Life business at fair value. Following the continued and significant investment market sell-off during March, Challenger has reduced the carrying value of its fixed income, property, equities and infrastructure investments," it said.

"This has the effect of reducing Challenger Life's excess regulatory capital, however had no material direct impact on FY20 normalised net profit after tax."

On Friday, S&P Global Ratings kept Challenger Life Company Limited's rating at A and Challenger Limited's rating at BBB+ but went from a positive outlook to a stable outlook after COVID-19.

