Challenger hires retail distribution lead

Challenger has appointed a general manager of retail distribution, hiring from AMP's wealth management leadership ranks.

Luke Cheetham has commenced in the new role at Challenger, after serving more than two years as head of distribution, wealth management at AMP.

In all, Cheetham spent more than 10 years at AMP, having also served as head of sales for NSW/ACT and in other regional and state distribution roles.

Confirming Cheetham's departure, a spokesperson for AMP said a replacement for the lead wealth management distribution role had not yet been appointed.

Challenger's general manager of national accounts, research and platforms Rommel Hacopian recently departed, joining Yarra Capital Management.

His departure followed that of Vito D'Introno who served as Challenger's head of retail and spent more than 13 years with the company. He also joined Yarra Capital.