Challenger expects to reach full-year profit guidance

Challenger expects to reach full-year profit guidanceBY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 22 APR 2022 12:10PM
Despite a dip in funds under management (FUM), Challenger expects to be toward the upper end of its full-year profit guidance range.
Challenger reported its FUM as being $100 billion, down 8% for the quarter.
The company said this fall reflected the derecognition of a $5.2 billion FUM that followed the previously announced sale of Fidante Partners' 30% equity interest in Whitehelm Capital to PATRIZIA AG. Though the derecognition was denoted as not having any material impact on funds management earnings.
When the impact of Whitehelm Capital was excluded, FUM was reduced by 3% ($3.6 billion) for the quarter. Challenger also stated that corresponding net outflows were due to a single institutional client redemption worth $1.3 billion.
Aside from some weakness in FUM, Challenger remained very strongly capitalised and boosted profit expectations toward the upper end of a $430 million to $480 million 2022 financial year guidance range.
This positive guidance was driven by a 10% or$2.7 billion increase in total life sales.
On the results, Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said: "This quarter, our business continued to perform well, highlighting the benefits of our diversification strategy."
"The life business maintained its impressive performance, with book growth of 2.8% for the quarter. Sales growth exceeded 10% across both institutional and retail, reinforcing the success of our strategy to extend our customer reach and broaden our distribution channels.
"Challenger remains on track to achieve full-profit guidance and now expects to be towards the upper end of the range."
