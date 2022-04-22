Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Challenger expects to reach full-year profit guidance

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 22 APR 2022   12:10PM

Despite a dip in funds under management (FUM), Challenger expects to be toward the upper end of its full-year profit guidance range.

Challenger reported its FUM as being $100 billion, down 8% for the quarter.

The company said this fall reflected the derecognition of a $5.2 billion FUM that followed the previously announced sale of Fidante Partners' 30% equity interest in Whitehelm Capital to PATRIZIA AG. Though the derecognition was denoted as not having any material impact on funds management earnings.

When the impact of Whitehelm Capital was excluded, FUM was reduced by 3% ($3.6 billion) for the quarter. Challenger also stated that corresponding net outflows were due to a single institutional client redemption worth $1.3 billion.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

Aside from some weakness in FUM, Challenger remained very strongly capitalised and boosted profit expectations toward the upper end of a $430 million to $480 million 2022 financial year guidance range.

This positive guidance was driven by a 10% or$2.7 billion increase in total life sales.

On the results, Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said: "This quarter, our business continued to perform well, highlighting the benefits of our diversification strategy."

"The life business maintained its impressive performance, with book growth of 2.8% for the quarter. Sales growth exceeded 10% across both institutional and retail, reinforcing the success of our strategy to extend our customer reach and broaden our distribution channels.

"Challenger remains on track to achieve full-profit guidance and now expects to be towards the upper end of the range."

Read more: FUMWhitehelm CapitalChallenger LimitedFidante PartnersNick Hamilton
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Alphinity lowers global equities fund fees
FSC board adds Challenger chief
Challenger delivers strong result
Alphinity hires from Citi
Retirement Income Covenant, CCIV reforms pass
Challenger taps Hamilton for top job
Fidante boutique launches flagship fund
QIC builds infrastructure debt team
Whitehelm Capital sells to German manager
Boutique bolsters ESG team

Editor's Choice

Westpac giving away BT super business

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Westpac continues to seek to offload its BT superannuation business, with the bank now willing to transfer the business for no financial consideration.

Pension fund pushes for independent chair at Berkshire Hathaway

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
One of the world's largest pension funds has indicated it will vote Warren Buffett out as chair of Berkshire Hathaway at the company's annual general meeting later this month.

Aussies place 17th for crypto profits

CHLOE WALKER
Australian investors realised gains just over US$2.1 billion last year, according to Chainalysis' latest report.

Wayne Swan joins AIST board

CHLOE WALKER
The AIST has announced the dual board appointment of the former federal treasurer and deputy prime minister alongside AustralianSuper executive Sarah Adams.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.