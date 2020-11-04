Centuria acquires property for healthcare fund

Centuria has spent $115 million on various short-stay hospitals in response to the sector's unmet demand.

Centuria Healthcare purchased the $55.5 million Bloomfield Medical Centre in New South Wales, the $51.7 million Vermont South Medical Centre in Victoria and the $5.6 million Hobart Day Surgery in Tasmania for the newly launched Centuria Healthcare Property Fund.

The assets add to the initial portfolio worth over $155 million with the fund also contracted to acquire the $12.7 million Murrumba Village Medical Centre in Queensland.

Centuria Healthcare also has call options on an $11.8m South Australian medical centre and a $12.7m Western Australian day hospital.

Centuria Healthcare managing director Andrew Hemming said healthcare real estate has come into the spotlight as COVID-19 highlighted the sector's unmet demand.

"We've seen strong investor appetite to capitalise on the market's undersupply, especially given the backdrop of low interest rates and income volatility," he said.

After launching during the pandemic, the fund was fully subscribed and temporarily suspended to new applicants but will have a limited opening on November 12.

"It has been a good litmus test for the healthcare real estate asset class, and we are anticipating more acquisitions before the end of the calendar year," Hemming said.

Centuria Healthcare has indicated its acquisition strategy is in part driven by operator partnerships.

Leading operators within the portfolio include Nexus Hospitals, Healius Limited, Priceline and Medical Miracle.

As part of the fund's structure Nexus Property Unit Trust and its doctors retain up to 15% of all Nexus Hospitals-anchored properties which include the Bloomfield Medical Centre, Vermont South Medical Centre, Hobart Day Surgery and Sundew Day Surgery.

The fund's current portfolio is 100% occupied with a 5.7 year weighted average lease expiry (WALE) and is due to pay its first monthly distribution on 10 November 2020.