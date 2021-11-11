NEWS
Superannuation

Cbus to create rainy day fund to cover fines

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 11 NOV 2021   11:39AM

Despite not currently facing any fines or penalties, Cbus has made a request to the Supreme Court for permission to change its rules to create a special pool of capital to pay any future fines.

Following changes to the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act in response to the Royal Commission, many profit-to-members funds will have to restructure the way they pay penalties.

As these funds do not have pools of shareholder capital to draw on the way retail funds do, they will have to create a pool of capital held by the trustee.

Cbus is not the only fund to already move on the issue, with QSuper also seeking to change its rules to create provisions for any fines or penalties.

"This application has been made to ensure Cbus is in compliance with the SIS Act following Hayne reforms. Other profit-to-member funds will likely need to take similar action to ensure compliance," a spokesperson for the fund said.

"The legislation disproportionately impacts industry funds which may need to fund a separate reserve of trustee capital to meet any potential fines or penalties issued by regulators."

The spokesperson clarified that it is the intention of the trustee to gradually build a level of capital to support financial resilience through a fee charged against Cbus' reserves - a fee paid by members is not currently on the cards but cannot be ruled out permanently.

"It will build this capital through a fee charged against Cbus reserves, which cannot be more than 0.10% of Cbus net assets over a biennial period but which is expected to be significantly less than this," the spokesperson said.

"The trustee of Cbus is taking a transparent and co-operative approach with APRA in relation to this matter. The profit-to-member ethos of Cbus has not and will not change."

