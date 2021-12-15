NEWS
Executive Appointments

Cbus strengthens in-house investment team

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 DEC 2021   11:51AM

With the percentage of assets managed in-house at Cbus heading towards 40%, the super fund has made a raft of appointments in support and announced the retirement of its head of private markets.

Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok announced the shakeup in the investment team this morning, saying they support the fund's total portfolio approach.

Under the changes, head of private markets Grant Harrison will retire in January 2022 after nine years with the fund.

In preparation for Grant's retirement, Cbus' head of infrastructure Alexandra Campbell has been appointed to the new role of head of private markets & infrastructure, reporting to deputy chief investment officer Brett Chatfield.

Meanwhile, Lisa Cuman has been appointed to the role of head of investment legal and governance.

Steward Tan is the new head of markets, asset allocation while Ash Chandra has been appointed to the new role of research director global quality equities.

Fok said the fund's strategy to bring investments in-house and to build out a strong investment capability internally has exceeded expectations.

"Since 2017, our investment costs have reduced by 41%, which has provided a cumulative benefit to members of $410 million over the last four years," Fok said.

"In the last financial year (FY21) we saved members $170 million in investment costs and our investment fees are now sitting at 51 basis points, a 9.2% drop from the previous year.

"These reductions have been driven by a range of sources such as internal strategies, renegotiating fees with external managers, and changes in asset class strategies to reduce costs while maintaining strong performance."

Fok said the benefits of establishing a broad internal investment capability spread far beyond the cost savings for members.

"We see a whole range of benefits including greater insights for our asset allocation process, sharpening our external manager selection, highly efficient liquidity and exposure management, extensive incorporation of responsible investing principles to drive long-term sustainable returns, and more granular risk and performance analytics," he said.

"All of this combines to continue to deliver strong returns to our members."

Cbus strengthens in-house investment team

CHLOE WALKER  |   11:51AM
With the percentage of assets managed in-house at Cbus heading towards 40%, the super fund has made a raft of appointments in support and announced the retirement of its head of private markets.

Labor pledges calm in superannuation

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Labor promises that superannuation will not be hotly contested in the upcoming federal election, vowing that if it comes to power in 2022 it will not introduce major changes.

NZ Super awards passive ESG mandates

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:36PM
NZ Super Fund has selected UBS Asset Management to manage $4.9 billion across two passive mandates.

SSGA creates regional ESG role

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:18PM
State Street Global Advisors appointed a sustainable investing specialist from CareSuper to a newly created position.

