Cbus confirms CFMEU nominations to board

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 19 NOV 2024   2:47PM

Cbus has confirmed Paddy Crumlin, Jason O'Mara and Lucy Weber have joined the board after satisfying a 'fit and proper persons test' as part of an ongoing independent review being conducted by Deloitte at the direction of APRA.

The report of the review is likely to be published before the end of the year.

Under Commonwealth law, directors on the boards of superannuation funds such as Cbus have an ongoing obligation to satisfy a 'fit and proper persons test' to evaluate whether they have appropriate skills, experience and knowledge, are honest and trustworthy, and have the personal integrity and independence of mind necessary to be effective guardians of members' savings.

The CFMEU can nominate three of the 14 positions to the board, and Cbus has confirmed its nominations of Crumlin, O'Mara, and Weber have been accepted.

Financial Standard understands that the new directors will commence soon, with tenure and committee appointments to be settled.

The nominations were questioned last week by Senator Andrew Bragg when Cbus chief executive Kristian Fok fronted the Senate economics committee.

When asked whether he believed the nominations would pass the 'fit and proper persons test', Fok said it was a "matter of judgement for the board".

There were some concerns about the nominations, particularly for Crumlin who chaired the underperforming Maritime Super for many years prior to its merger with Hostplus. He is also currently the national president of the CFMEU.

Cbus said Crumlin has displayed ongoing advocacy for working people.

"Paddy has built up extensive skills and experience oversighting contemporary investment and asset management strategies of pension funds, ESG, responsible investment, and fund regulation," the fund said.

O'Mara is a re-nomination and former CFMEU ACT boss. He had resigned from the Cbus board on August 27 and was renominated by the union on September 13.

"Jason has extensive experience in super fund governance, tax and financial reporting. Jason rejoins the Cbus board having previously served between January 2022 and August 2024. Before he was an advocate for workers' entitlements, Jason was a commercial builder and is currently the General Manager of operations at the Canberra Tradesman Union Club," Cbus said.

Weber is a qualified lawyer and has more than 17 years' experience practicing law in the private and not-for-profit sectors. She is also currently the director of legal and industrial programs in the national office of the CFMEU.

A Cbus spokesperson said three directors share a determination to generate the strongest, sustainable financial returns for members and deliver the best possible service.

"Maintaining equal employer and union representation has been central to our success over forty years so we're happy to welcome Jason back and look forward to Lucy and Paddy bringing their knowledge of our sectors to achieve the best possible retirement outcomes and meet the challenges of rapid growth," the spokesperson said.

"The board is committed to further enhancing its collective skills mix to ensure it is well positioned to approach increasingly complex investment, market and regulatory environments."

In response to the announcement, APRA said that while it does not have powers to approve or prevent board appointments, it is "not yet satisfied that the processes required to be undertaken by Cbus under the licence conditions are complete."

"APRA expects Cbus to provide the independent review report in accordance with the licence conditions and, in light of decisions announced today by the Cbus board, will consider whether further action is appropriate," the regulator said.

