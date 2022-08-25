Carlyle, amicaa in local private credit JV

Global giant Carlyle and Sydney-based credit investment firm amicaa have teamed up to manage a diversified portfolio of private debt investments in Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership aims to capitalise on growing private credit opportunities in the countries, combining the local knowledge of the amicaa team with the investment management expertise of Caryle's global credit platform.

The platform will manage two primary strategies. Firstly, the amicaa core plus strategy, designed in collaboration with local superannuation and private wealth investors, will focus on delivering stable, income-oriented returns from Australian and New Zealand corporate loan investments.

Meanwhile, the amicaa credit opportunities strategy will focus on providing financing solutions to companies going through transitions, acquisitions, growth, or refinancing, where a tailored capital package is required.

Carlyle's contribution will be led by its managing director Taj Sidhu, with Carlyle Global Credit, and Jay Ditmarsch, a member of the Carlyle Credit Opportunities team within Carlyle's Global Credit platform.

"We are excited to be partnering with amicaa to form a joint venture that combines the deep local knowledge and extensive relationships of the amicaa team with the strong investment management expertise and investor relationships of Carlyle's global credit platform," Sidhu said.

"We see a multi-billion-dollar opportunity to deploy capital in Australia and New Zealand, a structurally growing market, and look forward to working with the amicaa team to build out the long-term growth of the business."

amicca chief executive David Wood added: "Our mission at amicaa is to help investors access attractive returns from the private debt market and we are pleased to be able to do this with the support and depth of Carlyle's global credit platform."

"We see the Australia and New Zealand private debt opportunity as both substantial and fast growing, and as such, we look forward to a long-standing and successful partnership with Carlyle."