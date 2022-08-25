Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Carlyle, amicaa in local private credit JV

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 25 AUG 2022   12:22PM

Global giant Carlyle and Sydney-based credit investment firm amicaa have teamed up to manage a diversified portfolio of private debt investments in Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership aims to capitalise on growing private credit opportunities in the countries, combining the local knowledge of the amicaa team with the investment management expertise of Caryle's global credit platform.

The platform will manage two primary strategies. Firstly, the amicaa core plus strategy, designed in collaboration with local superannuation and private wealth investors, will focus on delivering stable, income-oriented returns from Australian and New Zealand corporate loan investments.

Meanwhile, the amicaa credit opportunities strategy will focus on providing financing solutions to companies going through transitions, acquisitions, growth, or refinancing, where a tailored capital package is required.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

Carlyle's contribution will be led by its managing director Taj Sidhu, with Carlyle Global Credit, and Jay Ditmarsch, a member of the Carlyle Credit Opportunities team within Carlyle's Global Credit platform.

"We are excited to be partnering with amicaa to form a joint venture that combines the deep local knowledge and extensive relationships of the amicaa team with the strong investment management expertise and investor relationships of Carlyle's global credit platform," Sidhu said.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

"We see a multi-billion-dollar opportunity to deploy capital in Australia and New Zealand, a structurally growing market, and look forward to working with the amicaa team to build out the long-term growth of the business."

amicca chief executive David Wood added: "Our mission at amicaa is to help investors access attractive returns from the private debt market and we are pleased to be able to do this with the support and depth of Carlyle's global credit platform."

"We see the Australia and New Zealand private debt opportunity as both substantial and fast growing, and as such, we look forward to a long-standing and successful partnership with Carlyle."

Read more: amicaaCarlyle Global CreditTaj SidhuDavid WoodJay Ditmarsch
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper increases investment fees

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper has raised the fees of most investment options on account of its recent investments in several large infrastructure and property assets.

Insignia Financial profits jump 59% to $234.5m

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Insignia Financial announced its underlying net profit after tax (UNPAT) has increased 59% to $234.5 million in FY22 from $147.8 million last year.

Carlyle, amicaa in local private credit JV

CHLOE WALKER
Global giant Carlyle and Sydney-based credit investment firm amicaa have teamed up to manage a diversified portfolio of private debt investments in Australia and New Zealand.

Adviser standards consultation commences

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Treasury has kicked off its review of adviser professional standards with a consultation paper that outlines its proposed new pathway for experienced advisers.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Rose Kerlin

GROUP EXECUTIVE OF MEMBERSHIP AND BRAND
AUSTRALIANSUPER
Driven by a relentless commitment to helping others, it's of little wonder Rose Kerlin has excelled at leading profit to member and purpose-led organisations. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.