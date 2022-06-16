Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Carbon transition and MBFID: Is it possible to meet both?

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 16 JUN 2022   1:50PM

About 70% of delegates to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' ASI Conference would still acquire new fossil-fuel based assets for the purpose of transitioning them - but is it in members' best financial interests?

Polled during a panel session today, delegates said any new fossil-fuel based investments would need to meet measurable interim milestones to demonstrate its progress towards net zero targets in order to attract investment.

The balance of respondents said they still wouldn't consider an investment, citing the risk of reduced asset value and potential inability to sell the asset.

However, conversation soon turned to whether making these new investments with decarbonisation in mind would actually meet trustees' members' best financial interests duty?

It has long been argued, proven even, that investing in fossil fuelled assets is not in members' long-term best interests but panellist Dragoman executive counsellor and director, Asia Michael Gill told trustees: "The capital needed to do these things is in your hands and you should be part of the design of making sure all the parties are getting to the point they need to get to."

Panel moderator, Seven Advisory founder Mary Delahunty then asked the audience if they felt this would require a change in the members' best financial interests duty to allow for them to invest in assets or incumbent companies they've been running away from recently.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

Only about three or four delegates raised their hand, with others in attendance saying they can see how picking up these kinds of assets would be in members' best financial interests in terms of the overall goal of decarbonisation.

"I think institutional investors have within their grasp the ability to accelerate the transition meaningfully, and also have within their knowledge set the ability to design the social outcome for it as well," Delahunty said.

Elsewhere, delegates showed a keen interest in hydrogen as a potential replacement for fossil fuel-based energy sources, but Clean Energy Finance Corporation director of infrastructure Julia Hinwood was less enthusiastic.

"You can produce hydrogen using renewable power but you need a lot more power because it's an energy intensive process to convert hydrogen... There's pluses and minuses. It requires a lot of energy to have a hydrogen economy so you create a need for energy that you might not have otherwise, so it is a conundrum in terms of how you actually do it," she said.

"So, there is a place for it, but it's not there yet. It's not there yet on cost, and it's not there yet on the green hydrogen side.

"If you're just going to be making hydrogen out of fossil fuels then you haven't solved the problem."

Hinwood estimates it may be another five to 10 years before hydrogen becomes a viable potential energy source.

Read more: ASI ConferenceAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesJulia HinwoodMary DelahuntyAsia Michael GillClean Energy Finance CorporationSeven Advisory
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AIST names Rising Star
Tomorrow belongs to those who hear it coming: ASI
You can't have it all: Retirement income strategies
A playbook for private markets
The ongoing evolution of super: Scheerlinck
AIST president to step down
Industry pans early release superannuation policy
AIST proposes crisis preparedness standards to APRA
AIST adds to executive leadership
Equity Trustees wins custody, trustee mandate

Editor's Choice

MLC Life chief executive to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
MLC Life will promote from within its leadership team to replace chief executive and managing director Rodney Cook, who will retire at the end of the year.

SMSF assets climb to $892bn

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:30PM
New quarterly ATO statistics estimate that the total assets of SMSFs are $892 billion, up 11% year on year.

MSC Group launches Singaporean fund service

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:13PM
MSC Group has launched its fund services platform in Singapore after receiving a local capital markets licence.

Clear up uncertainty: AFA, FPA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Both the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) have used their submissions to the Quality of Advice Review to call for regulatory certainty.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.