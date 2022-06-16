Carbon transition and MBFID: Is it possible to meet both?

About 70% of delegates to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' ASI Conference would still acquire new fossil-fuel based assets for the purpose of transitioning them - but is it in members' best financial interests?

Polled during a panel session today, delegates said any new fossil-fuel based investments would need to meet measurable interim milestones to demonstrate its progress towards net zero targets in order to attract investment.

The balance of respondents said they still wouldn't consider an investment, citing the risk of reduced asset value and potential inability to sell the asset.

However, conversation soon turned to whether making these new investments with decarbonisation in mind would actually meet trustees' members' best financial interests duty?

It has long been argued, proven even, that investing in fossil fuelled assets is not in members' long-term best interests but panellist Dragoman executive counsellor and director, Asia Michael Gill told trustees: "The capital needed to do these things is in your hands and you should be part of the design of making sure all the parties are getting to the point they need to get to."

Panel moderator, Seven Advisory founder Mary Delahunty then asked the audience if they felt this would require a change in the members' best financial interests duty to allow for them to invest in assets or incumbent companies they've been running away from recently.

Only about three or four delegates raised their hand, with others in attendance saying they can see how picking up these kinds of assets would be in members' best financial interests in terms of the overall goal of decarbonisation.

"I think institutional investors have within their grasp the ability to accelerate the transition meaningfully, and also have within their knowledge set the ability to design the social outcome for it as well," Delahunty said.

Elsewhere, delegates showed a keen interest in hydrogen as a potential replacement for fossil fuel-based energy sources, but Clean Energy Finance Corporation director of infrastructure Julia Hinwood was less enthusiastic.

"You can produce hydrogen using renewable power but you need a lot more power because it's an energy intensive process to convert hydrogen... There's pluses and minuses. It requires a lot of energy to have a hydrogen economy so you create a need for energy that you might not have otherwise, so it is a conundrum in terms of how you actually do it," she said.

"So, there is a place for it, but it's not there yet. It's not there yet on cost, and it's not there yet on the green hydrogen side.

"If you're just going to be making hydrogen out of fossil fuels then you haven't solved the problem."

Hinwood estimates it may be another five to 10 years before hydrogen becomes a viable potential energy source.