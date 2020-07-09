NEWS
Investment
Capital raisings, trading volumes up in June
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 9 JUL 2020   4:29PM

Capital raisings by ASX-listed companies increased 256% to nearly $26 billion during June, as they cashed up to weather the economic crisis.

The ASX's monthly activity report for June revealed initial capital was up 815% at $16.5 billion compared to the same time last year, while secondary capital was up 72% at $9.4 billion.

For the 2020 financial year, total capital raisings were up 13%, raking in nearly $97.2 billion.

The average daily number of trades on the ASX was also up for the month, lifting 5% in June. The average daily value traded on-market lifted 40% compared to June 2019 to $7.7 billion.

Average value per trade was also up during the month, lifting 27% since the same time last year to $4.8 billion.

Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 VIX (measuring future volatility) also rose, lifting 62% to 22.2 compared to June 2019 (13.7), while the All Ordinaries Index (measuring daily volatility) also lifted in the month, up 0.8%.

Futures trading was down 31% during June, with average daily options volumes down 79% compared to June 2019.

Total average daily futures and options on futures volumes were down 32% during the month to $712 million from $1.04 billion in June 2019.

OTC interest rate derivative contracts also fell compared to the same time last year, down 75%. The notional value of contracts centrally cleared in June 2020 was $426.4 billion, down from $1.69 billion in June 2019.

Similarly, single stock options were also down in the month, falling 26% compared to June 2019.

However, clearing - exchange traded markets lifted during the year, with total cash margins held on balance sheet at the end of the month hitting $12.5 billion, up 18% compared to June 2019.

