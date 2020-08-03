NEWS
Investment
Canadian pension fund pursues global growth
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 3 AUG 2020   12:41PM

One of Canada's biggest pension funds is restructuring to better position itself for international opportunities, including in the Asia Pacific region.

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) is shifting to an integrated structure for international activities in order to have a global view when managing its presence in different regions.

"After building multidisciplinary teams in Asia, Latin America, the United States and Europe, and increasing our international exposure by over $140 billion (AUD$146.4 billion) in five years, moving toward a more integrated structure is the natural next step in our evolution," the fund said.

To drive the strategy, CDPQ has appointed Marc-Andre Blanchard as executive vice president and head of CDPQ Global. He will have direct responsibility for the fund's three main regional hubs outside of Canada: the US and Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Towards a perfect currency solution

The pension fund has also appointed Anita George as executive vice president and deputy head of CDPQ Global. She was previously executive vice president, strategic partnerships - growth markets, and her new role is an expansion of that role and includes all geographies.

"Under Marc-Andre's leadership, and with Anita's support, this new structure will allow us to continue diversifying our portfolio and go to market with a cross-functional and global view, backed by strong leadership in Montreal and strengthened responsibilities in our key regional hubs and satellite offices," CDPQ president and chief executive Charles Emond said.

Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Blanchard's background is in law and has most recently served as ambassador and permanent representative of Canada to the United Nations in New York.

Commenting on his appointment, Blanchard said it's an honour to join the CDPQ team and continue the work of recent years and further enhance the organisation's international leadership.

"At the U.N., I witnessed first-hand the impact that investors can have on major issues around the world, both through their choice of partners and investments and in advancing key themes, such as climate change and sustainable investment," he said.

"I'm looking forward to working with CDPQ's local teams and to continue positioning this great Quebec institution as a partner of choice in the markets, always to benefit its depositors, and to help create new international opportunities for our companies."

Blanchard commences in the new role on September 8, reporting directly to Emond.

