CalSTRS investment chief announces retirement

California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) chief investment officer Christopher Ailman will depart on June 30, after 24 years at the fund.

At an Investment Committee meeting, Ailman revealed his intention step down from the position, though he'll serve as an advisor to his eventual successor for the remainder of 2024.

The board is forming a committee to immediately begin a global search for Ailman's replacement.

Ailman, among the world's most enduring chief investment officers, expressed his honour in leading a "massive global investment trust fund" for Californian teachers.

"CalSTRS is truly a world-class asset manager, and we have a powerful track record of top performance at a low cost with an amazing diverse internal team," he said.

Under Ailman's guidance, CalSTRS' investment portfolio expanded from $109.6 billion to $317.8 billion as of 30 November 2023, and has consistently ranked in the top quartile for performance.

Over his tenure, Ailman formed two new asset classes: Inflation Sensitive and Risk Mitigating Strategies.

He also spent the last five years focused on helping the board commit to and implement a sustainable portfolio, including the long-term goal to achieve a net zero greenhouse gas emissions portfolio by 2050.

"Under Christopher's leadership, CalSTRS has weathered two challenging decades of financial market downturns and bull markets. He is a global leader and viewed as one of the top chief investment officers in the world," said Teachers' Retirement Board chair Harry Keiley.

"I'm eternally grateful to Christopher for all that he has given to CalSTRS and am confident the Investments team will continue to help us achieve our mission to secure the financial future of California's educators."

Beyond CalSTRS, Ailman is chair of the 300 Club of global chief investment officers and co-chair of the Milken Global Capital Markets Advisory Council.

He serves on the boards of FCLT, MSCI Management Advisor Council, and CEM Global III FFFF.

Following his exit, Ailman will pursue serving on boards and advising asset managers and owners on the global energy transition and the path to net zero.