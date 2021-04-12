NEWS
Superannuation
Cairns women disadvantaged by super gender gap
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 12 APR 2021   12:37PM

Industry Super Australia's modelling found that women from Cairns will retire with almost $40,000 less superannuation than men.

These stark figures highlight the need to lift the super rate as legislated from 9.5% to 12%, ISA said.

"Women on middle to low income are the most likely to get the legislated super boost, lifting the rate will give them the power to choose how they live in retirement," it said.

In their 20s, ISA found women from Cairns have slightly more super than men, but the gender super gap starts to open once they reach their 30s, when many women take time out of the workforce.

The Australia Institute from the Centre for Social Research and Methods found the federal government's $60 billion tax concessions are geared towards men.

Negative gearing, superannuation tax concessions, capital gain tax discount and franking credits are split across $42 billion for men and $18 billion that goes to women.

"Gender pay gap, childcare, superannuation, and our research shows even Australia's system of tax concessions are stacked against women," Australia Institute research economist Eliza Littleton said.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said: "It is time we bridged the gender gap in super - if Cairns' MPs don't act now local women's savings will keep falling further behind."

"Government MPs Warren Entsch have a simple choice he can fight to deliver the promised super boost and get super paid on every dollar earnt or explain to female voters why he thinks it's ok for many local women to retire into poverty. Sticking with super increases and closing the gap is crucial for a woman's economic security."

A recent retirement survey, commissioned by ISA, found that on average women spend 12 years less in the full-time workforce than men, this time away from work is having a dramatic impact on their super balance.

