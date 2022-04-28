Newspaper icon
Financial Planning

BWC Partners joins Count Financial

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 28 APR 2022   12:40PM

The national advice group has welcomed BWC Partners to its network, bringing its total new adviser count so far in 2022 to 41.

BWC Partners is a boutique retirement advice firm with three offices in Victoria. The firm was founded in 2017 by Stephen Crowe and was previously licensed by Lonsdale Financial Group.

Count Financial's chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said BWC Partners is a quality firm with a strong client focus.

"Stephen and the team have a great reputation for being client focused and embracing new and innovative ways to improve their processes. This aligns very closely with our focus on digital tools and being a technology-focused licensee," he said.

"We are delighted to have them on board as part of the Count Financial community and we look forward to working closely together."

According to Crowe, the decision to join Count was simple and based on the research, technical and compliance support offered by the group.

"Count Financial was very supportive during the transfer from our old licensee. They have robust systems in place to make the onboarding process as seamless as we could hope," Crowe said.

"With a broad and flexible approved product list, we are confident that our clients will have access to the right investment and insurance solutions for their needs."

Count's technology suite will also deliver business efficiencies, he added.

