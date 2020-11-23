Business tax expanded to big corporates

The government has expanded its temporary tax write-off measure to include businesses with turnover over $5 billion.

Businesses with aggregated turnover over $5 billion due to income from overseas that have invested $100 million intangible depreciating assets will now be eligible for the tax cuts.

The initial tax relief was announced in the 2020/21 budget allowing businesses with turnover of up to $5 billion to write off the full value of any eligible depreciable asset up to $150,000 in the first year they are installed or used from 6 October 2020 until 30 June 2022.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the government will also allow businesses to opt-out of temporary full expensing and the backing business investment incentive on an asset-by-asset basis.

"This change will provide businesses with more flexibility in respect of these measures, removing a potential disincentive for them to take advantage of these incentives," he said.

Prior to the announcement of the expansion to include bigger corporations, Frydenberg said the tax incentives are a game changer and will unlock investment and deliver an estimated $26.7 billion in tax relief.

"It will dramatically expand the productive capacity of the nation and create tens of thousands of jobs," he said.