Regulatory
Business tax expanded to big corporates
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 23 NOV 2020   12:22PM

The government has expanded its temporary tax write-off measure to include businesses with turnover over $5 billion.

Businesses with aggregated turnover over $5 billion due to income from overseas that have invested $100 million intangible depreciating assets will now be eligible for the tax cuts.

The initial tax relief was announced in the 2020/21 budget allowing businesses with turnover of up to $5 billion to write off the full value of any eligible depreciable asset up to $150,000 in the first year they are installed or used from 6 October 2020 until 30 June 2022.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the government will also allow businesses to opt-out of temporary full expensing and the backing business investment incentive on an asset-by-asset basis.

Bridging the platform gap

"This change will provide businesses with more flexibility in respect of these measures, removing a potential disincentive for them to take advantage of these incentives," he said.

Prior to the announcement of the expansion to include bigger corporations, Frydenberg said the tax incentives are a game changer and will unlock investment and deliver an estimated $26.7 billion in tax relief.

"It will dramatically expand the productive capacity of the nation and create tens of thousands of jobs," he said.

Josh Frydenberg
Editor's Choice
US analysts fail to add value
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
In a study of 3.8 million analyst forecasts in 45 countries between 1994 and 2019 it has been found that US analysts fail to outperform on average.
Pan-Asian equities to perform well: Longlead
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
Despite the tumultuous market conditions brought about this year, Longlead Capital Partners believes Pan-Asia equities are set to deliver a strong performance in 2021.
Praemium board bungle
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:08PM
A non-executive director of the platform provider has been forced to step down following an administrative error, while the former Powerwrap chair has been appointed to the board.
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
An industry fund has awarded $170 million to an emerging markets strategy from Pinnacle's latest boutique partner.
