Bravura appoints new chair, deputy chair

Bravura Solutions appointed a new chair and deputy chair at the end of its annual general meeting this week.

Russell Baskerville has taken over as chair while Damien Leonard was named deputy chair.

Based in Perth, Baskerville is the founder and managing director of IT solutions provider Empired Limited.

He has been on the board as an independent director since February 2023. He also currently sits on the board of several other listed entities.

Meantime, Leonard is an executive director of Pinetree Capital and has over a decade of experience in public markets in Australia, Canada, Europe and the US.

Baskerville replaced Matthew Quinn who decided to retire as chair and resigned from the board after two years at Bravura.

In a statement, he said: "On behalf of Bravura, I would like to thank Matthew for his dedicated service to Bravura. Matthew joined the board in 2023 during a challenging time and leaves as the company enters into an exciting new phase. We with him all the best."

The change in board leadership comes as Bravura prepares to welcome its new chief executive in Colin Greenhill.

He replaces Andrew Russell who left the company in April. He's now chief executive and managing director of Iress.

Shezad Okhai has been serving as acting chief executive since Russell left. Okhai has also now been appointed to the audit and risk management committee.