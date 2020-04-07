Boutique hires star analyst from Citi

An equities analyst from Citi who has topped the StarMine Awards in the past has jumped to a boutique manager.

David Lloyd is joining $12 billion Ausbil's equity research team which is led by Nicholas Condoleon.

Lloyd covered listed real estate and infrastructure at Citi and was ranked the best in two categories of the 2018 StarMine Awards for Australia and New Zealand (best stock picker and best earnings estimator). He was also took out the second position in the 2018 Peter Lee Associates Survey.

Prior to Citi, Lloyd worked in analyst roles at Morgan Stanley, CBA Institutional Equities, Goldman Sachs, JBWere and Deloitte Corporate Finance.

At Ausbil he will have coverage responsibilities across REITs, real estate, diversified financials and insurers.

"We are delighted to welcome David to our team. He is deeply experienced and will bring significant capabilities to Ausbil," Condoleon said.

"We are investing in the depth and strength of our research team, especially in the current environment, as we focus on finding companies that will benefit from the recent stimulus packages, and that are best positioned when the market recovers."

Ausbil manages global and Australian equities, and is owned by employees and New York Life Insurance Company.

The firm managed $12 billion as at February end.