NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Boutique hires star analyst from Citi
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 7 APR 2020   4:29PM

An equities analyst from Citi who has topped the StarMine Awards in the past has jumped to a boutique manager.

David Lloyd is joining $12 billion Ausbil's equity research team which is led by Nicholas Condoleon.

Lloyd covered listed real estate and infrastructure at Citi and was ranked the best in two categories of the 2018 StarMine Awards for Australia and New Zealand (best stock picker and best earnings estimator). He was also took out the second position in the 2018 Peter Lee Associates Survey.

Prior to Citi, Lloyd worked in analyst roles at Morgan Stanley, CBA Institutional Equities, Goldman Sachs, JBWere and Deloitte Corporate Finance.

At Ausbil he will have coverage responsibilities across REITs, real estate, diversified financials and insurers.

"We are delighted to welcome David to our team. He is deeply experienced and will bring significant capabilities to Ausbil," Condoleon said.

"We are investing in the depth and strength of our research team, especially in the current environment, as we focus on finding companies that will benefit from the recent stimulus packages, and that are best positioned when the market recovers."

Ausbil manages global and Australian equities, and is owned by employees and New York Life Insurance Company.

The firm managed $12 billion as at February end.

Read more: AusbilStarMineDavid LloydNicholas Condoleon
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Industry fund awards $125 million mandate
Fund manager hires new institutional head
Financial services industry digs deep for charity
Ausbil launches dividend income fund
Ausbil ESG strategy advances
AMP Capital hires award-winning stock picker
AMP wealth arm leaked $873 million in first half
Ausbil builds out team for new strategy
Link Fund Solutions wins first client
Editor's Choice
Time to step up or face the music
ALLY SELBY
While there may be uncertainty surrounding the economic implications of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear; if business leaders are not consistent, empathetic and clear with their response, they should prepare to face the music.
Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?
KANIKA SOOD
The government's $213 billion stimulus package is set to push up the country's total debt but experts say it is not reason enough to draw down on the sovereign wealth fund.
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0PAcIkM5