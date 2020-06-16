Boutique expands investment team

An Australian institutional investment manager has expanded its global listed infrastructure team with two new hires.

Maple-Brown Abbott has nabbed Georgia Hall and Gitendra Pradhananga to join its $5 billion infrastructure business, set to help further develop the fund's ESG and research capabilities.

Maple-Brown Abbott Global Listed Infrastructure (MBA GLI) co-founder and managing director Andrew Maple-Brown said Hall's appointed reflects the importance of ESG in infrastructure investment.

"ESG has always played an important role in the MBA GLI investment process?and Georgia's appointment will allow us to further expand our capabilities, reflecting the importance we believe that ESG factors have in long-dated assets like infrastructure," he said.

"Georgia will be working to enhance the MBA GLI investment process across our research team, increase our company engagement, manage ESG reporting and further develop ESG insights."

Most recently, Hall worked as a senior manager of sustainability and ESG at the Commonwealth Bank, where she was responsible for overseeing the creation of its ESG policies and programs. Prior to this, she worked with AMP Capital and Ironbark Asset Management in Sydney, as well as Wellington Management and Schroders in London.

Pradhananga joins MBA GLI from Allan Gray Australia, where he worked as an investment analyst for two years and was responsible for the firm's Australian equities analysis and forecasting.

"Gitendra's appointment provides further support for our research and analysis of the transportation infrastructure sector, where he will work with co-founder and portfolio manager Steven Kempler in conducting detailed stock research," the MBA GLI managing director said.

"His role will also further develop the depth and capability of our research team overall."

It comes following the appointment of Emma Pringle earlier this month as an ESG lead, who will focus on the firm's ESG requirements within its Australian and Asian equities strategies while the firm's former ESG head Natasha McKean is on maternity leave.

In addition to the aforementioned responsibilities, Pringle will also focus on Maple-Brown Abbott's overall ESG strategy, including guiding the firm on its obligations as a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment initiative.