General

BNK partners with Goldman Sachs

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 AUG 2021   12:40PM

The ASX-listed BNK will originate, fund and securitise specialist mortgages with Goldman Sachs.

The two have signed a binding definitive agreement for an uncommitted $500 million residential mortgage warehouse funded by Goldman Sachs.

BNK will act as the originator, servicer and trust manager for the program. Goldman Sachs will provide funding and act as arranger, structuring agent and distributor.

Perpetual is acting as the trustee and custodian.

"This alliance with Goldman Sachs is a strong endorsement of the scale, uniqueness and value of BNK's mortgage platform," said BNK chief executive Brett Morgan.

"Goldman Sachs operational due diligence was an extremely thorough and rigorous process which has helped us establish that BNK is ready for the securitisation markets and the next stage of growth."

BNK Banking Corporation has two businesses: banking and mortgage broking aggregation.

In April, it announced a $250 million prime residential program with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

