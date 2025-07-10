Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Blue Owl adds to local team

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 10 JUL 2025   2:26PM

Blue Owl Capital, one of Wall Street's largest alternative asset managers, continues to add to its local headcount with the appointment of Tracy Jones.

The listed New York alternatives manager has hired Jones from Pacific Equity Partners, where she was a director within the private equity giant's partner and client group.

The appointment comes as the $250 billion alternative asset manager announced a partnership with Koda Capital  to launch a US diversified direct lending strategy for Australian investors.

Blue Owl confirmed the appointment just after announcing the launch of its first strategy since it began building out its Australian presence two years ago.

Jones joins former Future Fund deputy chief investment officer Alicia Gregory and ex-PIMCO executive John Valtwies on the local team.

At PEP, Jones was a director within the private equity firm's partner and client group.

Before that, she had 15 years of institutional investor client service and investor relations expertise, including previous roles at Invesco where she was head of client services,

Previously Jones served in similar roles at NAB Asset Management and BlackRock.

During her four years with NAB Asset Management, she managed the distribution and brought across investors into a new MLC private equity fund.

Blue Owl specialises in financing private equity-backed acquisitions, buying stakes in private firms and investing in real estate.

The firm delivers unique strategies that set it apart, including its GP strategic capital - where it takes passive minority states as general partners - and its real estate platforms.

It has done about 70% of the transactions and dominates the sale-leaseback transactions space.

Read more: Blue Owl CapitalTracy Jones

Related News

Blue Owl launches fund to sophisticated investors
Future Fund restructures investment leadership
Private markets demand cools: bfinance
Blue Owl hires from Fidelity for APAC private wealth lead
Future Fund deputy CIO jumps to Blue Owl

Editor's Choice

Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is the seed investor in two new sustainable credit funds from UK-based manager Osmosis Investment Management.

IFS recovers $226m in unpaid super

MATTHEW WAI
Industry Fund Services (IFS) has collected more than $226 million of unpaid superannuation in the previous financial year, bringing its total recoveries to over $2 billion to date.

QIC to transact partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform

MATTHEW WAI
Canadian pension fund La Caisse will acquire a stake in the QIC-backed Renewa, a renewable energy land financing company located in the US, for US$200 million ($307m).

Missing personal information can boost retirement income: Vanguard

KARREN VERGARA
Considering personal and financial circumstances for retirees could increase their retirement incomes between 3% and 51%, according to a new Vanguard study.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Burke

John Burke

GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD
Bennelong Funds Management is like a mainline into the jugular of Australia's financial advice sector, with more than 6500 advisers channelling capital to its funds. But its global chief executive John Burke says the job's not done yet. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media