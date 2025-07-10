Blue Owl adds to local team

Blue Owl adds to local teamBY ELIZABETH FRY | THURSDAY, 10 JUL 2025 2:26PM
Blue Owl Capital, one of Wall Street's largest alternative asset managers, continues to add to its local headcount with the appointment of Tracy Jones.
The listed New York alternatives manager has hired Jones from Pacific Equity Partners, where she was a director within the private equity giant's partner and client group.
The appointment comes as the $250 billion alternative asset manager announced a partnership with Koda Capital to launch a US diversified direct lending strategy for Australian investors.
Blue Owl confirmed the appointment just after announcing the launch of its first strategy since it began building out its Australian presence two years ago.
Jones joins former Future Fund deputy chief investment officer Alicia Gregory and ex-PIMCO executive John Valtwies on the local team.
At PEP, Jones was a director within the private equity firm's partner and client group.
Before that, she had 15 years of institutional investor client service and investor relations expertise, including previous roles at Invesco where she was head of client services,
Previously Jones served in similar roles at NAB Asset Management and BlackRock.
During her four years with NAB Asset Management, she managed the distribution and brought across investors into a new MLC private equity fund.
Blue Owl specialises in financing private equity-backed acquisitions, buying stakes in private firms and investing in real estate.
The firm delivers unique strategies that set it apart, including its GP strategic capital - where it takes passive minority states as general partners - and its real estate platforms.
It has done about 70% of the transactions and dominates the sale-leaseback transactions space.
