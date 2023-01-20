Newspaper icon
Bloom raises $500,000 in seed funding

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 20 JAN 2023   3:51PM

Fintech Bloom Impact has raised $525,000 in seed round funding.

The climate impact app's funding round was led by Euphemia, the family office of Up co-founder Dominic Pym, and with Envato founders Collis and Cyan Ta'eed.

Bloom Impact offers retail investors access to a diversified growth portfolio of assets that meet climate impact goals with a minimum investment of $500.

The $525,000 seed round funding will be used to hire one full-time business development resource, improve operations and grow the community, according to Bloom Impact co-founder and CEO Camille Socquet-Clerc.

"We will be deepening our relationships with a few partners, namely a few impact managers that we already work with - Octopus and Kilter Rural - with a view of bringing these wonderful, hard to access climate impact assets to a broader market," Socquet-Clerc said. "Essentially Octopus and Kilter focus on wholesale and institutional money, and Bloom is here to bridge the gap between the retail market and these assets.

"When we say improving operations, we mean improving the app, including a big project in our impact reporting. We really want people to understand how the things they invest in result in positive impacts."

Bloom's impact reporting will focus on collecting "key impact metrics" such as waste diverted from landfill, reductions in CO2 emissions, with links to real-world impacts, Socquet-Clerc said.

"When we say, we've just invested in the Dulacca Wind Farm, what does that mean," she said. "It means 150 homes in [Queensland's] Western Downs regions will be powered by clean energy. We're really linking complex investments to real-world impacts so people can feel good about the impact they're making in the world.

"It also, I think, responds to a regulatory push against greenwashing - as a responsible investment manager, we have a duty to unpack what we mean by sustainable investment, and being super transparent."

The fund is comprised of a mix of Australian equities, international equities, infrastructure, domestic alternatives, fixed income and cash.

Bloom has hit a key milestone reaching $1.6 million funds under management and has appointed former Future Super founder Adam Verwey as its executive director. He will lead Bloom's community, partnerships and operations.

Bloom Impact was launched in March 2022, having secured $675,000 in a pre-seed raise in late 2021, with the pre-seed raise led by EnergyLab, which is sponsored by Origin Energy, the University of Technology, Jobs for NSW and Climate-KIC. The Ta'eeds also supported the pre-seed raise.

Bloom's responsible entity is Melbourne Securities Corporation, while Cache Investment Management is the investment manager and administrator. It is set up as a managed investment scheme.

The fund uses positive screens to invest in funds that are aligned to Project Drawdown, which identifies 80 climate solutions to reverse global warming, as well as Australian solutions defined by Climateworks Centre.

Future Super's former investment officer Dan East is head of investments, while the investment committee is comprised of Verwey, Melanie Madders, a director at the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, and Marine Dehayes, Climateworks Centre research and analysis manager.

