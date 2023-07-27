BlackRock to enter Indian asset management industry

BlackRock to enter Indian asset management industryBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 27 JUL 2023 12:37PM
Read more: BlackRock, Jio Financial Services, Rachel Lord, Hitesh Sethia, Larry Fink
BlackRock and Jio Financial Services (JFS) have established a 50:50 joint venture to enter India's asset management industry, pursuing a digital-first strategy.
The venture, dubbed Jio BlackRock, is set to combine BlackRock's scale and investment expertise with JFS's local knowledge and digital infrastructure resources to deliver tech-enabled access to investment solutions to the Indian market.
BlackRock and JFS are targeting initial investments of approximately $220 million each in the joint venture.
BlackRock chair and head of APAC Rachel Lord said India represents an enormously important opportunity for the group, with the aim of the partnership being to transform the Indian industry with a digital-first solution.
"The convergence of rising affluence, favourable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways," she said.
"We are very excited to be partnering with JFS to revolutionise India's asset management industry and transform financial futures."
JFS president and chief executive Hitesh Sethia said: "This is an exciting partnership between JFS and BlackRock, one of the largest and most respected asset management companies globally."
"Jio BlackRock will be a truly transformational, customer centric and digital-first enterprise with the vision to democratise access to financial investment solutions and deliver financial well-being to the doorstep of every Indian."
BlackRock chair and chief executive Larry Fink added: "We hold a shared vision to create better financial futures, and I am excited to see Jio BlackRock deliver our combined expertise and scale to unlock the power of investing for millions of people in India."
The joint venture is expected to launch operations following regulatory and statutory approvals. The company will have its own management team.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Regal chases Pacific Current Group, GQG plans bid|
BlackRock to enter Indian asset management industry|
BTR may create generation of tenants: Podcast|
Industry grapples with looming cyber threats|
|Sponsored by
Building Aussie equity portfolios
Tips and insights on stock selection to achieve a client's investment objectives by AssureInvest's Andrew Doherty.
|Sponsored by
Sustainable investors for a changing world
By working collectively with clients, issuers, regulators and peers, we aim to create a more sustainable future.
|Sponsored by
Fostering Change With Impact Investing
Read how T. Rowe Price is searching for the winners that are leading the charge and putting capital behind those aiming towards positive outcomes.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Flipping the perspective: What is a fit-for-purpose SoA?
Strategic asset allocation: what matters in the long run
The game's afoot: Unit trusts versus ETPs
Giving more thoughtfully
Alex Joiner
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD