BlackRock to enter Indian asset management industry

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 27 JUL 2023   12:37PM

BlackRock and Jio Financial Services (JFS) have established a 50:50 joint venture to enter India's asset management industry, pursuing a digital-first strategy.

The venture, dubbed Jio BlackRock, is set to combine BlackRock's scale and investment expertise with JFS's local knowledge and digital infrastructure resources to deliver tech-enabled access to investment solutions to the Indian market.

BlackRock and JFS are targeting initial investments of approximately $220 million each in the joint venture.

BlackRock chair and head of APAC Rachel Lord said India represents an enormously important opportunity for the group, with the aim of the partnership being to transform the Indian industry with a digital-first solution.

"The convergence of rising affluence, favourable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways," she said.

"We are very excited to be partnering with JFS to revolutionise India's asset management industry and transform financial futures."

JFS president and chief executive Hitesh Sethia said: "This is an exciting partnership between JFS and BlackRock, one of the largest and most respected asset management companies globally."

"Jio BlackRock will be a truly transformational, customer centric and digital-first enterprise with the vision to democratise access to financial investment solutions and deliver financial well-being to the doorstep of every Indian."

BlackRock chair and chief executive Larry Fink added: "We hold a shared vision to create better financial futures, and I am excited to see Jio BlackRock deliver our combined expertise and scale to unlock the power of investing for millions of people in India."

The joint venture is expected to launch operations following regulatory and statutory approvals. The company will have its own management team.

Read more: BlackRockJio Financial ServicesRachel LordHitesh SethiaLarry Fink
VIEW COMMENTS

