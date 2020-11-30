NEWS
Family Office
BlackRock to buy equity index firm
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 30 NOV 2020   12:25PM

The investment giant is making a bigger play for wealthy investors, offering them a more personalised strategy with the acquisition of an equity index business for US$1.05 billion.

BlackRock is set to acquire investment manager Aperio, which provides customised index equity portfolios that optimise tax positions.

Aperio partners with wealth advisers to build custom portfolios for ultra-high-net-worth investors. It has US$36 billion in assets under management and is a subsidiary of San Francisco-based Golden Gate Capital.

The transaction is a boon for BlackRock's separately managed accounts business, which will see assets roughly increase by 30% to over US$160 billion after the acquisition.

Aperio's personalisation capabilities will provide tax-managed strategies across factors, indexing and ESG preferences across all asset classes.

BlackRock said it will operate Aperio as a separate brand within its US wealth advisory business.

Aperio will retain its investment, business development, client service, and ESG-SRI processes under the leadership of portfolio manager Ran Leshem and chief of staff Liz Michaels, who will become co-heads of the Aperio team upon joining BlackRock.

Current Aperio chief executive Patrick Geddes will maintain his role as chief tax strategist and become a BlackRock senior adviser.

"The combination will bring institutional quality, personalized portfolios to ultra-high net worth advisors and will create one of the most compelling client opportunities in the investment management industry today," the head of BlackRock US wealth advisory Martin Small said.

BlackRock had US$7.81 trillion in total assets it manages as at the end of September.

