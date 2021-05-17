BlackRock secures licence to operate in China

BlackRock has advanced its expansion into China, obtaining a licence from the local regulator to operate in wealth management via a joint venture.

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) has granted BlackRock CCB Wealth Management, which is owned by BlackRock (50.1%), China Construction Bank subsidiary CCB Wealth Management (40%), and Singapore investment firm Temasek, to begin operating in asset management.

The joint venture, which aims to meet demand from local investors for diversified asset management solutions and support the development of the local wealth management industry, will draw on BlackRock's expertise in investment and risk management, China Construction Bank's client base and distribution network and Temasek's expertise, the firms said.

BlackRock's chair and chief executive Laurence Fink said: "We look forward to partnering with China Construction Bank and Temasek to support China in building a sustainable ecosystem for investing. The Chinese market represents a significant opportunity to help meet the long-term goals of investors in China and internationally. We are committed to investing in China to offer domestic assets for domestic investors and look forward to creating a better financial future for more people."

In 2020, Fink signaled the funds management giant's intentions to expand to China.

"We are also committed to helping more people in China meet their long-term goals, such as retirement. China has a high savings rate, but most of that money is currently in bank accounts, where it is generating only a small amount of interest. For China to address its retirement challenge, these assets must be put to work in products that can offer greater returns," wrote to shareholders.