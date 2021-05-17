NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

BlackRock secures licence to operate in China

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 17 MAY 2021   12:39PM

BlackRock has advanced its expansion into China, obtaining a licence from the local regulator to operate in wealth management via a joint venture.

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) has granted BlackRock CCB Wealth Management, which is owned by BlackRock (50.1%), China Construction Bank subsidiary CCB Wealth Management (40%), and Singapore investment firm Temasek, to begin operating in asset management.

The joint venture, which aims to meet demand from local investors for diversified asset management solutions and support the development of the local wealth management industry, will draw on BlackRock's expertise in investment and risk management, China Construction Bank's client base and distribution network and Temasek's expertise, the firms said.

BlackRock's chair and chief executive Laurence Fink said: "We look forward to partnering with China Construction Bank and Temasek to support China in building a sustainable ecosystem for investing. The Chinese market represents a significant opportunity to help meet the long-term goals of investors in China and internationally. We are committed to investing in China to offer domestic assets for domestic investors and look forward to creating a better financial future for more people."

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

In 2020, Fink signaled the funds management giant's intentions to expand to China.

"We are also committed to helping more people in China meet their long-term goals, such as retirement. China has a high savings rate, but most of that money is currently in bank accounts, where it is generating only a small amount of interest. For China to address its retirement challenge, these assets must be put to work in products that can offer greater returns," wrote to shareholders.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Read more: BlackRockChina Construction BankTemasekBlackRock CCB Wealth ManagementLaurence Fink
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP loses default KiwiSaver mandate
Savills IM appoints local team, launches fund
MAX finalists named, voting open
Final days to nominate in 2021 MAX Awards
Blake Grossman joins BetaShares board
ASI restructures distribution team
Australian equities funds downgraded
Cbus hires new group executive
BlackRock appoints APAC lead
No tech bubble: BlackRock

Editor's Choice

Macquarie Securities slapped with $126k fine

KARREN VERGARA
Macquarie Securities Australia (MSA) has copped a $126,000 fine for breaching market integrity rules, making this its fifth infringement in the last six years.

IOOF awards $23bn passive mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
IOOF has handed a $23 billion index investing mandate to a global investment manager following Vanguard's decision to stop managing passive strategies for other institutions.

Prince urges funds to join sustainability initiative

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Addressing the annual Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, the Prince of Wales has asked Australia's super funds to get involved in his Sustainable Markets Initiative.

Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll

KANIKA SOOD
Nearly seven in 10 Australians who dipped into their superannuation during COVID-19 are concerned the decision has made them less financially secure, according to a poll from the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Ross Barry

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.