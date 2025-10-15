Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

BlackRock looks to add Bitcoin ETF to local suite

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 OCT 2025   12:38PM

BlackRock is gearing up to list a Bitcoin ETF for Australian investors, according to ASIC filings.

Last month, a new managed investment scheme titled 'iShares Bitcoin ETF' appeared on the ASIC Register, followed by the registration of a 'Trustee for iShares Bitcoin ETF' on the Australian Business Register.

BlackRock currently runs the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the US, which houses over US$93 billion and has returned 82.67% since inception in January 2024. It has a 100% weighting in Bitcoin and charges a 0.25% management fee.

Financial Standard understands BlackRock is looking to tap into the growing demand from Australian investors for dedicated products investing in Bitcoin.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Clearway Capital Solutions managing director and principal Dennis Mothoneos said that any launch of a digital asset-related product is always welcome - and the fact it'll be coming from a big name like BlackRock certainly doesn't hurt.

"A Bitcoin ETF means an adviser group and their investors can more easily access Bitcoin exposure through a brokerage account. There'll be fewer hurdles regarding cold wallets, warm wallets and private keys, allowing investors to be more readily build a position," Mothoneos said.

"In the way most financial advisers or wealth managers build portfolios through ETFs, the legal structure will fit even easier with the asset allocation framework, rather than a self-custody Bitcoin exposure. These are the clear advantages in regards to accessibility and convenience.

"And also, liquidity; it's tradable. An investor doesn't need to go through a crypto-focused exchange to trade. Many investors may be unfamiliar with those exchanges and may be concerned about how they're regulated."

While there are other similar ETFs available in the market, their underlying assets may be complex, including multiple digital currencies.

"If you start introducing other cryptocurrencies like Solana and others in a Bitcoin-focused ETF, it may be more difficult for people to adopt it," Mothoneos said.

"If a big institution is going to come to market it is best they start with a relatively simple product. The first step should be prioritising that adoption with a primary focus to make investors feel comfortable holding that ETF."

Investors will generally feel more secure investing via a reputable source, since it is an "unfamiliar" area for first-time investors, he noted.

"... for a regular investor or adviser in Australia, the crypto-native process of Bitcoin investing is probably just too unfamiliar. If you can access Bitcoin via the convenience of an ETF... that will make the asset more accessible," Mothoneos said.

Read more: BlackRockFinancial StandardiShares Bitcoin ETFASIC RegisterAustralian Business RegisterClearwayCapital SolutionsDennis Mothoneos
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FICAP RockStar raises $110k for charity
Generation Life hires former Allianz Retire+ exec
Alternative Investment Awards winners announced
Greece launches new innovation, infrastructure fund
Former Statewide Super executives acquitted
FINSIA's struggle to find scale
ASIC exposes holes in managed funds' offshoring cyber controls
Aware Super, TelstraSuper advance merger plans
ASIC approval puts Cboe, ASX on level playing field
Clime gains ground on culture, business model reset

Editor's Choice

Early release of super for dental, IVF spikes in FY25

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The amount being taken from superannuation accounts to pay for dental and IVF treatments increased significantly in the year to June 30.

Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:39PM
Funds SA chair Guy Debelle has told investors at the IGCC Summit 2025 to just "get on with it" and start investing in things that will benefit the climate.

Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

Vanguard partners to launch core-satellite portfolios for advisers

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:43PM
Financial advisers will be able to access the combination of Vanguard's expertise in global index portfolio construction and Lonsec Investment Solutions investment management experience through a new core-satellite model portfolio offering.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media