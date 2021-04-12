BlackRock hires from AMP Capital

BlackRock has announced two co-heads of BlackRock Sustainable Investing for Asia Pacific, hiring from AMP Capital.

Emily Woodland and Geir Espeskog have been appointed to share the position, both based in Hong Kong.

Woodland was previously head of sustainable investment at AMP Capital, heading up the firm's ESG public market fund range.

Prior to joining AMP Capital, Woodland held various senior positions at UBS and was an impact investment advisor at ADM Capital.

Woodland resigned from AMP Capital in August of last year amid the group's sexual harassment allegations.

Espeskog is currently head of iShares Asia Pacific distribution and has been with BlackRock for more than a decade. Prior to this he was a director at Barclays Capital and also spent time at Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs.

BlackRock said his knowledge of the APAC client base and regional markets will be leveraged to spearhead opportunities in his new role.

"We are thrilled to put this team in place and set the pace for our sustainable investment offerings in Asia," BlackRock head of Asia Susan Chan said.

"Geir's proven track record as a strong business builder combined with Emily's sophisticated command of sustainable strategies signals the high priority we place on this effort. This is a great pairing as we start to roll out our sustainable investing team in the region."

BlackRock global head of sustainable investing Philipp Hildebrand added: "Last year we announced our ambition to have US$1 trillion in sustainable assets under management by 2030. Already, we are witnessing this phenomenal opportunity with accelerating flows into sustainable strategies. Asia is a keystone in advancing the growth of sustainable investing globally."