NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
BlackRock hires from AMP Capital
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 12 APR 2021   12:23PM

BlackRock has announced two co-heads of BlackRock Sustainable Investing for Asia Pacific, hiring from AMP Capital.

Emily Woodland and Geir Espeskog have been appointed to share the position, both based in Hong Kong.

Woodland was previously head of sustainable investment at AMP Capital, heading up the firm's ESG public market fund range.

Prior to joining AMP Capital, Woodland held various senior positions at UBS and was an impact investment advisor at ADM Capital.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

Woodland resigned from AMP Capital in August of last year amid the group's sexual harassment allegations.

Espeskog is currently head of iShares Asia Pacific distribution and has been with BlackRock for more than a decade. Prior to this he was a director at Barclays Capital and also spent time at Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

BlackRock said his knowledge of the APAC client base and regional markets will be leveraged to spearhead opportunities in his new role.

"We are thrilled to put this team in place and set the pace for our sustainable investment offerings in Asia," BlackRock head of Asia Susan Chan said.

"Geir's proven track record as a strong business builder combined with Emily's sophisticated command of sustainable strategies signals the high priority we place on this effort. This is a great pairing as we start to roll out our sustainable investing team in the region."

BlackRock global head of sustainable investing Philipp Hildebrand added: "Last year we announced our ambition to have US$1 trillion in sustainable assets under management by 2030. Already, we are witnessing this phenomenal opportunity with accelerating flows into sustainable strategies. Asia is a keystone in advancing the growth of sustainable investing globally."

Read more: BlackRock SustainableEmily WoodlandiShares Asia PacificGeir EspeskogADM CapitalAPACAsia Susan ChanAugust ofBarclays CapitalBlackRock forESGGoldman SachsMerrill LynchPhilipp HildebrandUBS
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ESG managed accounts on the rise
Aberdeen Standard rejigs Aussie equities fund
Nuveen drives global ESG capabilities
APAC lagging on net zero goal: Survey
Evergreen Consultants bolsters team
Climate change worse than pandemic: UK regulator
REA Group to acquire Mortgage Choice
AustralianSuper adds to investment committee
eToro combines with SPAC, plans to list
CSC pivots towards divestment
Editor's Choice
Evergreen Consultants bolsters team
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:20PM
Investment advisory Evergreen Consultants has made two key senior hires, including the addition of a funds management veteran.
Catholic Super bank implements Temenos
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
Catholic Super's bank MyLife MyFinance has implemented Temenos' digital banking platform replacing its legacy system.
BlackRock hires from AMP Capital
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:23PM
BlackRock has announced two co-heads of BlackRock Sustainable Investing for Asia Pacific, hiring from AMP Capital.
Cairns women disadvantaged by super gender gap
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Industry Super Australia's modelling found that women from Cairns will retire with almost $40,000 less superannuation than men.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.